Fortnite countdown timer marks the time for Season 2 Doomsday event

Big changes may be in store for Fortnite as the clock at the end of the world runs slowly towards the next big event in the Battle Royale game. Almost three years after the launch of FortniteIn the highly successful Battle Royale mode, the free shooter game continues to satisfy fans with an avalanche of updates that constantly bring new features and changes to the constantly evolving multiplayer title. Each season of the game ended with some kind of big in-game event, which ultimately culminated in the death and rebirth of the game as Fortnite: Chapter 2.

Even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic quarantine, Fortnite It continues to feature major events, such as the recent concert with Travis Scott or the unexpected revelation of Tenet's latest trailer. It transcended its video game status and became a legitimate cultural phenomenon, to the point that even non-players know everything about the latest developments in the game and promotional crossovers. Between the inclusion of characters like John Wick and Harley Quinn, as well as unprecedented crossovers with media giants like Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Fortnite It has established itself as its own pillar of the pop culture entertainment industry.

The last event in Fortnite will signal the end of Chapter 2 – Season 2. As reported by Fortory On Twitter, a countdown timer was recently activated on May 23 in the game lobby. The counter will expire on May 30. Although the exact nature of this "End of the world event"It remains officially mysterious, internet rumors, in-game suggestions and data leaks suggest that it will culminate in the flooding of vast swaths of FortniteThe ever-changing map.

The countdown was activated in the Lobby … The end of the world event will take place on May 30 at 20:05 CEST pic.twitter.com/4rLvlhxMfh – FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) May 23, 2020

One of FortniteThe greatest strength of recent years has been how it constantly changes its formula, incorporating limited-time events and game additions that completely change the competitive balance. Based on the rumors surrounding the Last Judgment Event, naval combat could be the focus of Chapter 2 – Season 3. Swimming has been part of FortniteMovement and gameplay since the beginning of Chapter 2, but the possible addition of rumored shark ships or vehicles have the potential to completely overhaul the core combat mechanics once again.

Some video game enthusiasts may not be particularly in love with FortniteMassive popularity, and others may bother with its predatory free-play economy that aims to separate players from their money at all times. However, Fortnite It's tremendously popular with kids and adults alike, and the title continues to be continuously creative, with new updates constantly pushing the experience in new and unexpected directions. As Season 2 draws to a close and paves the way for Season 3, that creativity and willingness to shake up the established formula seems stronger than ever.

Source: Fortory





