Fortune 500 CEOs hit record high, but still a small percentage

Even though the number of female CEOs has increased, it is still only 7.4% of Fortune 500 ranked companies compiled annually by the magazine.
Last year there were 33, which was 24 compared to 2018. And to put things in perspective, 20 years ago there were only two companies led by women, according to Fortune.

New additions to the list who took over as CEO of the male predecessors include Carol Tomé with UPS starting June 1, Heyward Donigan of Rite Aid, Sonia Syngal of Gap Inc., Kristin C. Peck with the company of animal health Zoetis and Jennifer Johnson with Franklin Resources.

Of the 37 female CEOs, some are leaders of companies that debuted in the Fortune 500 for the first time this year, according to Fortune: Barbara R. Smith, CEO of materials business Commercial Metals and Nazzic S. Keene, CEO of government information technology company Science Applications International.

A study last year by S&P Global Market Intelligence found that public companies with female CEOs or CFOs were often more profitable and had better stock price performance.

That study suggests that boards kept female CEOs and CFOs to a higher standard than men before hiring them.

But even though women are making significant progress to move forward, there is still a lack of racial diversity. Almost all of them are white.

Only three of this year's Fortune 500 CEOs are women of color, according to Fortune: Syngal of Gap Inc., Lisa Su, CEO of Advanced Micro Devices, and Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China.

Mary Winston of Bed Bath & Beyond was the first black woman to be CEO of the Fortune 500 since Xerox's Ursula Burns left office a few years ago and Winston was replaced by a permanent CEO, according to Fortune. Latinas don't have CEO roles, either.

And again, while there is a record for female CEOs on the Fortune 500 list, it's important to note that many of these female leaders are ranked at the bottom of the list in smaller companies. According to Fortune, only seven women run Fortune 100 companies. General Motors CEO Mary Barra runs the largest.

