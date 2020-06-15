Fortune 500 CEOs hit record high, but still a small percentage

Even though the number of female CEOs has increased, it is still only 7.4% of Fortune 500 ranked companies compiled annually by the magazine.

Last year there were 33, which was 24 compared to 2018. And to put things in perspective, 20 years ago there were only two companies led by women, according to Fortune.

New additions to the list who took over as CEO of the male predecessors include Carol Tomé with UPS starting June 1, Heyward Donigan of Rite Aid, Sonia Syngal of Gap Inc., Kristin C. Peck with the company of animal health Zoetis and Jennifer Johnson with Franklin Resources.

Of the 37 female CEOs, some are leaders of companies that debuted in the Fortune 500 for the first time this year, according to Fortune: Barbara R. Smith, CEO of materials business Commercial Metals and Nazzic S. Keene, CEO of government information technology company Science Applications International.