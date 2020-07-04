Four injured after shooting at Alabama mall

Hoover Police Lt. Keith Czeskleba said four people were rushed to the hospital on Friday afternoon, but that he had no details about their conditions or injuries.

Police responded after receiving multiple shooting calls near the food court around 3:18 p.m., the lieutenant said.

Police do not know what led to the incident or how many shooters are involved, Czeskleba said. Investigators are collecting physical evidence and interviewing witnesses.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic, senseless incident that took place in our mall this afternoon," mall officials said on their Facebook page.