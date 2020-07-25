Four mayors reflect on their evolutionary response to the coronavirus pandemic

Because of that, we spent time this spring, toward the start of the crisis in the United States, talking to mayors about the vast local challenges they were navigating. Its medical workers lacked personal protective equipment, had no evidence and were concerned about the hospital's capacity.

These local leaders were also concerned about the physical, mental, and economic health of the constituents who are also their friends and neighbors.

Now, almost five months later, we returned to consult with several of those mayors to see how the pandemic struggle is going now. From the south to the midwest and northeast, there are still deep and common concerns. PPE is available but the evidence is still inadequate. Schools that never imagined they would not resume in the fall are fighting for how to do it safely in communities where the number of cases is still high.

And for some, their greatest fear came true: reopening parts of their cities too soon turned out to be a mistake.

Tampa, Florida: "The opening of the bars was a mistake"

When we spoke nearly four months ago, Democrat Jane Castor, the mayor of Tampa, Florida, was in a diplomatic duel with her state's Republican Governor, Ron DeSantis, over the details of the stay-at-home orders she established in his city weeks before him. accessed it throughout the state.

Now he says a flaw in the state-wide reopening plan sparked a resurgence in Covid-19 cases: opening Florida bars.

"No one followed the rules from the beginning," he said, noting that people crowded bars, what he called "the true Petri dish for Covid-19."

Castor says they are fighting to correct what she calls a "big mistake" by sending law enforcement to crack down on "bad actors."

"We send a letter from our city attorney to over 100 bars and restaurants to remind them of what the orders are now in the state of Florida, and then any violation could result in the loss of a liquor license. Therefore, that is usually bars attention, "Castor said.

Castor said he generally doesn't believe the state, or his city, reopened too soon, despite the city suffering from about 400 new cases of coronavirus a day.

"We took the steps, I think we thought and we were slow and deliberate," he said.

Still, things were so bad earlier this month that she established a mask mandate, which she says is starting to show positive results.

Last week, new case numbers jumped to 900 a day in Tampa, which has a population of nearly 393,000 people. She says her mask ordinance combined with a "continuous drum beat" for people to socially walk away, helped cut that number more than half this week.

"I'm not making excuses or trying to bow to any of that. We are still in a very precarious place. But one of the things is proportionally that the number of deaths we have is very, very low for the number of cases," Castor says.

But testing is still a problem in Tampa as it is across the country. It is more available than before, but results usually take up to 10 days to process.

When we spoke in early April, Castor, who was Tampa's chief of police for three decades, told us that in all his years of law enforcement and emergency management, he had never seen this type of federal government unpreparedness.

"That statement is still true," Castor told us this week. "There is simply a total lack of leadership or direction at the federal level in this particular incident."

One of the big effects dominated in Tampa, as it is across the country, is the uncertainty about the reopening of schools. DeSantis wants them to open, but she says the Tampa superintendent is giving parents a choice.

"Kids can stay home and follow the e-learning they've been using all summer. They can respond to the classroom. My gut tells me that schools won't open on time, that there will be a real delay," he said.

Waterloo, Iowa: "We are not out of the woods yet"

Waterloo, Iowa, Mayor Quentin Hart was in the midst of a coronavirus outbreak at the Tyson Foods local processing plant when we spoke to him in April.

Tysons had indefinitely suspended production at the plant where more than 1,000 workers were infected. Now the plant is open with increased security measures including on-site testing and social distancing.

Hart, a Democrat, said "he's doing pretty well."

"We are happy and happy with that. And that is also reflected in our numbers … We saw hundreds of people per day, more than 50, 60 people per day. Now it may be seven, it may be six, it may be less" , said.

But Hart is still not convinced that his city is out of the woods as the number of states and counties continues to rise.

"We are very cautious because we don't want to move too fast and refer to where we are like some of the other states that are now open to the fast, did things too soon but now they have to slow things down," says Hart.

He is encouraging his citizens to wear masks, but he is not considering implementing a mandatory mask mandate like the one just implemented in Iowa City.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, a Republican, said cities do not have the authority to do so.

"I think it is incredible that mayors can make the best decisions for their individual communities. The way we deal with this is not a cookie cutter situation in the way we enforce things," he said.

"Mayors should have the discretion to be able to have non-political and non-judgmental opportunities to lead their communities, and not have that interrupted by governors and federal officials. We need to be able to have local government," he added.

Hart believes that not listening to local leaders is where the state and federal governments got it wrong during the peak of the Waterloo outbreak in April.

"I feel that if they had listened to us locally, earlier, than if we had to go to television and write a myriad of different letters … then we would not have had close to the number of cases we had," said the mayor. said.

Ultimately, Hart says he is proud of the way his city handled the outbreak locally, and attributes part of his success to being proactive on the public health side.

"Pro-business means pro-worker means pro-public health. This is how we approach this. We do not have everything resolved, but we are talking much more and we communicate in advance," said the mayor.

As the debate over the reopening of schools continues across the country, Reynolds issued a proclamation saying 50% of school enrollment must be in person, what Hart calls a "big concern."

"You may have districts that have teachers and administrators that are susceptible and vulnerable populations. So you're basically forcing these people back into a situation where they could lose their lives if they get Covid. So that's a challenge, "Hart said.

Hart is no stranger to the concerns of educators and students returning to school. His wife is an assistant principal at a local elementary school and has young children at home. The Waterloo school system will begin with a gradual opening.

"There will be the option for parents to learn something online. But, as we know, there may be many parents who cannot stay home and work from home while studying." explained.

He believes it will be difficult for schools to follow the guidelines of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to stay six feet away, but says schools are trying to lift dividers between desks, provide masks. and establish a contract tracking system.

Hart, the first black mayor in his city, says the list of what keeps him up at night keeps growing.

"It was Tyson, then Covid, but it was also with the Black Lives Matter movement," he said.

"I would probably say trying to figure out what we can do better keeps me awake, and that is still Covid, it is still the relationship between the police and the community, it is still trying to bring economic development to areas that need it," he added.

He said that the past six months have completely changed his life and created a new normal within his community and that he is trying to adapt.

"They still show good and humble leadership in these times," he said.

Topeka, Kansas: "Our community is starting to see how serious it is"

Mayor Michelle De Topeka Island, Kansas, told us in April that her biggest challenge was convincing her constituents to take the coronavirus seriously. Now, with cases continuing to rise across the state and some local leaders getting sick with the virus, the severity of the situation is finally starting to hit home.

"Actually, we recently had some public figures in our community who had the virus, and just yesterday, one of our council members, our deputy mayor, was talking about the challenges he has. And I hope these are the conversations that They are helping us understand that the virus is serious, "De La Isla, a Democrat, told CNN in a telephone interview.

Topeka's cases are on the rise, but as she believes her residents are finally practicing social distancing and wearing masks, she hopes the trend will reverse. There are signs that it could happen: The city saw its first drop in the number of cases on Wednesday.

Topeka has not seen case numbers anywhere as high as hotspots across the country. They average 15-20 new cases each day, according to De La Isla. She believes the executive order that Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, a fellow Democrat, established in early July that required masks statewide made a difference.

"Overall, we are very fortunate that the Governor has been wise enough to request the use of masks by everyone in the state because the numbers in the state have started to increase, and I can tell you that I think it is starting to work. It's been a week, and we're finally seeing our first drop on our board, "he explained.

De La Isla also praised the governor's push to run more tests across the state, which has allowed him to have more free tests for people in his community. His status is still at the low end of the tests per capita, and De La Isla worries that the test results are taking too long.

"I think we are starting to overwhelm the system and sometimes the tests come back four or five days after the tests," he said.

Your city is now in Phase 3 of reopening, and you are concerned that its components are depleted by all precautions to guard against Covid-19.

"Our joke here has been that we are in phase 3.4 of people who feel that we are fine … There is absolutely fatigue," he said.

The mental health of its constituents has been a priority for De La Isla since the pandemic began. When we spoke in April, she had found creative ways to connect with her residents and provide emotional support, such as starting a "hotline" (rather than a helpline) for people in distress and reading to kids on Facebook every Sunday. , which it still does.

As a single mother, De La Isla has to make the same difficult decision that parents across the country face if their two teenage daughters will return to school in the fall.

"Am I concerned? Of course. I don't want my daughters to get sick. I don't want to get sick, but I am hopeful that school districts will come up with a plan that includes entry to social distancing and exit strategies, as well as mass protection and proper protocol so that if someone ends up sick, we all understand how to do this, "he said.

Kelly issued an executive order that would delay the start of the school year for a few weeks until September 8, but the Kansas State Board of Education rejected the order this week.

But some school districts, like Topeka, already plan to open in September with a gradual approach that starts with all virtual learning.

De La Isla says her daughters want to go back to school.

"I can tell you that my oldest daughter likes online classes. She did very well in them. My youngest daughter struggled with online learning. She is a social creature. She enjoys the camaraderie of her teachers and classmates. , and she was very demoralized. They are both dying for school to start again, "said De La Isla.

When we asked De La Isla in April what kept her awake at night, she said it was whether doctors would have enough equipment if the virus hits her city hard, and if the city's hospitals will have enough beds.

For now, her city is running on both fronts, but her concerns have changed.

"I firmly believe that we are at the intersection of 1918, with the pandemic, and 1968, with the demonstrations of civil arrest that we had throughout the country," he said.

De La Isla wants to make sure that everyone in his community feels safe, "regardless of the color of their skin or who they love and who they love." And as mayor, she needs to balance that with Covid's demands and maintain her city's ability to "evaluate everyone who needs proof, so we can continue to advance our economy."

The emotions of her job are sometimes too much for her.

"A few weeks ago, after the George Floyd incidents, I was pretty transparent. I was crying on TV when I was telling everyone that it wasn't okay. That the weight of what is happening nationwide combined with Covid is too much for anyone to drive, "said the mayor.

"It is a very challenging time to be mayor and know that you are responsible for the well-being of an entire community, and to understand and work face to face with these challenges every day. Just check with your mayors. Seriously, just check with their mayors because we are carrying a lot, "he added.

Philidelphia: "We want federal aid, but not that type of federal aid"

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney may have cut the overall Covid-19 cases in his city, but the fear he told us he had in mid-April about the number of victims in communities of color has been confirmed.

Almost half of all Philadelphia coronavirus cases are African American. No other group comes close.

"That represents the disparity across our society. Health care, medical access, access to health care has been poor for people of color. Systemic racism has put them in situations where they are not only more likely. getting Covid or dying from Covid, but also diabetes and heart disease, "Kenney, a Democrat, told us in a phone conversation this week.

When pressed, Kenney admitted, as he did when we spoke three months ago, that they must do better.

"We have a poor population. Our poverty rate is higher than we certainly want it to be," he admitted.

That adds to the challenge each local leader faces about what the school will look like in the fall. Philly plans two days a week at school and virtual learning for the other three days. The ongoing problem is how to serve students living in poverty.

"Having internet access is really critical for them. And we're working hard with some of our companies like Comcast and others to connect those key kids so that if they can't go back to school, at least they're ready. To speed up the connection to Internet, "he said.

But the fundamental problem is the health care crisis in the black community.

"Access to primary care physicians, to have their primary care physician in an emergency room, has been an ongoing problem, both for residents and citizens and for the hospital's emergency system," he said.

Kenney, a supporter of universal healthcare, tore the Trump administration apart for making things worse by dismantling Obamacare, regardless of shirking his responsibility to, in his opinion, develop a national strategy to administer and pay for widespread testing.

"This is a perfect example of what the competent federal government can do to protect the citizens of this country by having a national mask rule, by having a national testing program, by having a national distribution of PPE, by Having all the things we failed at and stumbled on in March, April and May would have been resolved by a military-style effort to keep all of our citizens safe, "he said.

But when it comes to another key issue that mayors of big cities like Kinney are now grappling with, the potential for federal intervention for alleged violence, he draws the line.

"We want federal aid, but not that type of federal aid. When the administration had the opportunity to help us months ago, they refused to do it. Now he is going crazy in the polls, he is playing his base, he is playing what he wants". perceived as suburban fear of cities. And it's dividing people again, and it's making a dangerous situation even worse, and we are prepared to fight in court in every way possible to prevent that from happening in Philadelphia, "said Kenney.