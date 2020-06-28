Four men accused of trying to tear down Andrew Jackson statue

The attempt to tear down the statue was stopped.
The Justice Department alleged that Lee Cantrell, Connor Judd, Ryan Lane and Graham Lloyd, along with other unidentified persons, damaged and attempted to tear down the statue on Monday. In a criminal complaint, authorities alleged that Judd was seen on video trying to tear down the statue, and Lane was seen on video tying a rope to the statue and pulling another rope tied to it, according to a Justice Department news release.
The department also alleged that Lloyd was seen destroying the wheels of the cannons located at the base of the statue, as well as pulling on the ropes that attempted to knock down the statue.
The statue of Jackson, the seventh president of the United States, has become controversial due to his harsh treatment of Native Americans.
Judd is the only one of the four accused men who had been detained as of Saturday, according to the Justice Department. He was arrested Friday and appeared in DC Superior Court on Saturday, according to the statement. Her case will be transferred to the United States District Court, where she will make her initial appearance on Monday, the Justice Department said.
CNN is trying to reach the four men accused of commenting.
"The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia will not stand idly by and allow our national monuments to be smashed and destroyed. This Office remains steadfast in its commitment to protect the sacred First Amendment rights of individuals. to protest peacefully, but these charges should serve as a warning to those who choose to desecrate the statues and monuments that adorn our nation's capital: Their violent behavior and criminal conduct will not be tolerated, "Acting Prosecutor Michael Sherwin said in a statement. .
"The FBI respects the peaceful exercise of First Amendment rights, but we will not allow opportunists to hijack peaceful protests to incite violence and destruction of property," said James Dawson, the special agent in charge of the Criminal Division. from the FBI Field Office in Washington. "We will continue to work with our partners to enforce federal laws that prohibit damage to government facilities and property."