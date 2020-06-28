Four men accused of trying to tear down Andrew Jackson statue

The attempt to tear down the statue was stopped.

The Justice Department alleged that Lee Cantrell, Connor Judd, Ryan Lane and Graham Lloyd, along with other unidentified persons, damaged and attempted to tear down the statue on Monday. In a criminal complaint, authorities alleged that Judd was seen on video trying to tear down the statue, and Lane was seen on video tying a rope to the statue and pulling another rope tied to it, according to a Justice Department news release.

The department also alleged that Lloyd was seen destroying the wheels of the cannons located at the base of the statue, as well as pulling on the ropes that attempted to knock down the statue.

The statue of Jackson, the seventh president of the United States, has become controversial due to his harsh treatment of Native Americans.