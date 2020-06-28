Four men face federal charges for trying to topple Andrew Jackson statue

Four men have been federally accused of defacing and attempting to tear down a statue of Andrew Jackson near the White House earlier this week.

The suspects: Lee Michael Cantrell, 47; Connor Matthew Judd, 20; Ryan Lane, 37; and Graham Lloyd, 37, are charged with the destruction of federal property, US Capital Prosecutor Michael Sherwin announced Saturday night.

The announcement came a day after President Trump signed an executive order cracking down on protesters who disfigure or overthrow controversial statues during civil unrest across the country in the police murder of George Floyd.

Trump has promised that prosecutors will pursue 10-year prison terms under the Veterans Memorial Preservation Act against anyone who targets the monuments.

Sherwin said Saturday that the federal government hopes to give an example of the alleged vandals.

"[These] charges should serve as a warning to those who choose to desecrate the statues and monuments that adorn our nation's capital: Their violent behavior and criminal conduct will not be tolerated," Sherwin said in a statement.

Protesters in various cities have smashed or demolished statues of men linked to slavery or other forms of brutality.

Protesters in Washington, DC, had targeted the Lafayette Square memorial to the seventh slave-owning president, whose Indian removal law forced the violent, sometimes fatal, displacement of tens of thousands of Native Americans from their ancestral homes on millions of acres in Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, North Carolina, and Florida.

Prosecutors allege that the four suspects, who hail from D.C., Maine, Maryland and Virginia, are among more than a dozen people caught on camera Monday night who are trying to knock down the statue with rope and other objects.

Cantrell was allegedly caught on video trying to lift the statue off its base with a wooden plank and attempting to knock the statue down with a yellow strap.

Lane, Judd and Lloyd were also allegedly pulling on a rope that was tied to the statue in an attempt to knock it down.

Judd was arrested Friday and appeared before the Superior Court of the District of Columbia on Saturday, but the other three suspects remain at large, according to Sherwin's office.

Trump on Saturday night tweeted more than a dozen leaflets from the US Park Police with images of suspects believed to have attacked the monument on Monday.

A multi-agency investigation into vandalism is underway between the U.S. Park Police, the FBI Field Office's Violent Crime Task Force in Washington and the Washington Metropolitan Police Department.