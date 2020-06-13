Four poachers arrested in connection with the death of the rare silverback gorilla Rafiki

The gorilla, known as Rafiki, which means "friend" in Swahili, was part of the famous group of Nkuringo gorillas that lives in the Bwindi Impenetrable National Park and is popular with tourists.

Rafiki was reported missing on June 1, according to a statement from the Uganda Wildlife Authority. A search started the next day found his body located inside the park.

A post mortem report revealed that Rafiki was injured by a sharp device in his abdomen and internal organs, according to the statement.

A man was arrested after pork and several hunting devices were found in his possession on June 4.