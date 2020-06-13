Four poachers arrested in connection with the death of the rare silverback gorilla Rafiki

The gorilla, known as Rafiki, which means "friend" in Swahili, was part of the famous group of Nkuringo gorillas that lives in the Bwindi Impenetrable National Park and is popular with tourists.
Rafiki was reported missing on June 1, according to a statement from the Uganda Wildlife Authority. A search started the next day found his body located inside the park.
A post mortem report revealed that Rafiki was injured by a sharp device in his abdomen and internal organs, according to the statement.
A man was arrested after pork and several hunting devices were found in his possession on June 4.
He confessed to killing Rafiki, but said he did so in self-defense, according to the statement. He told authorities that he went with a group to hunt in the park when they encountered the group of gorillas. The silver back charged up and released it, the wildlife authority said on its launch.
The man shared pork with his poachers, according to the statement. All four suspects are awaiting trial, but it is unclear what charges they face.
When Rafiki died, the Nkuringo group had 17 gorillas, according to the statement. The silverback was the dominant male in the group that also included three blackbacks or younger mature males, eight adult females, two juveniles, and three babies, according to the Uganda Wildlife Authority.
The group was the first to reside in the southern section of the park that is home to approximately half of the world's mountain gorilla population.