Over the years, cryptocurrency was able to garner popularity across the world ever since its breakthrough year. This digital money is changed the way transactions can be made. And with cryptocurrency becoming an accepted currency across the world, many industries are jumping into the trend, which includes the online casino industry.

We’ve seen the emergence of different cryptocurrencies in the last few years, and Dogecoin is one of them. It is a kind of coin that allows users to transfer money online, and it can be used in the same way as Bitcoin as they are both working on decentralized, blockchain applications. If you have enough Dogecoin in your wallet, you can spend it on services or goods if the seller is accepting it.

According to research by CasinoScout.ca online casinos continuously increasing in popularity, it is only natural that it jumps on the trend of cryptocurrency. In this article, we will be listing out a few of the many online casinos that accept Dogecoin as a form of payment.

7Bit Casino

7Bit Casino is one of the most popular crypto casinos making rounds in the media. It accepts Dogecoin as a form of payment. With its responsive, sleek, and accessible website, 7Bit Casino ensures its users process their payments fast and easy. It places a strong emphasis on its user-friendly platform with multiple forms of payment.

7Bit Casino has a wide variety of casino games like table games, slots, and video poker. It houses over 700 casino games from popular developers like iSoftBet, Yggdrasil, BGaming, Habanero and Quickfire. There is also the availability of live table games like baccarat, blackjack, as well as roulette.

BitStarz

BitStarz is another popular cryptocurrency casino known across the world. It features over 3000 casino games, and you can pick whichever game you wish to play. When it comes to the method of payments, BitStarz has multiple options laid out for its players.

E-wallet, bank transfer, credit/debit cards, and cryptocurrencies of course. BitStarz accepts Dogecoin, which is sleek and fast in terms of making withdrawals and deposits. The casino games on BitStarz were developed and designed by top-class developers like BetSoft, iSoftBet, Spinomenal and NetEnt.

Stake

Stake is one of the newest online casinos as it was launched in 2017. It has an official Curacao eGaming License, to ensure that it is fair and randomly generated. Despite being one of the newest sides, Stake was able to build its reputation and draw popularity for itself. Stake is secure and it gives the players an option to use the 2FA feature to keep their account protected.

Accepting Dogecoin, Stake is a verified member of the Crypto Gambling Foundation to the players’ peace of mind in terms of security. Stake has over a thousand casino games in its library of games, which includes Slots, Lives Casino, Blackjack, Roulette, and Baccarat. It also offers fair games like Keno, Mines, Blue Samurai, Dice, and Limbo.

mBit

Established in 2014, it didn’t take long for mBit to become one of the top-class cryptocurrency casinos across the globe. Licensed and regulated in Curacao, mBit is one of the many casinos to support different kinds of cryptocurrencies, which includes Dogecoin.

mBit has over 3000 games readily available to play in its library. The popular online casino partnered up with 24 software providers, including GameArt, Endorphina and BetSoft Gaming. The games on mBit are strictly high-quality and they offer an impressive casino experience to its players. Aside from that, you can also take part in live dealer games. One of the reasons for its popularity is its compatibility with many devices. mBit can be accessed on computers, phones, and tables, and there won’t be a dent in your casino experience regardless of what screen you use.