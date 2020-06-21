Four share the lead as the wild finale approaches on RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – The return of the PGA Tour to the competition has brought together the strongest fields of the year in courses that have not been too punishing, and the result is the same.

It's another free game for everyone at RBC Heritage.

Webb Simpson practically had to apologize for a 3-under-68, in which he had just one birdie in the last nine. It was part of a four-way tie for the lead, and that was good enough for him. He also knows that good will probably not cut him on Sunday in Harbor Town.

"It's not like I have a three or four shot lead and I can shoot a couple underneath," he said. "It will take a good one."

Tyrrell Hatton had one of six rounds at age 63, giving England, 28, a share of the lead in his second consecutive victory, albeit three months apart due to the closure of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abraham Ancer, so solid with his irons, was 65 and joined the leadership along with Ryan Palmer, who had 66.

They were at 15 under 198, a number that didn't even begin to explain the low score.

Even with Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele reaching 75, the field was 223 under par, the lowest for any round since RBC Heritage began in 1969. There were 35 players with 10 or fewer, compared to a single player (Dustin Johnson) A year ago. The previous mark was seven players in double digits under par through 54 holes.

Most revealing were the opportunities on Sunday.

There were 21 players separated by just three shots in the final round. A week ago at Colonial, there were 14 players separated by three shots.

"I think the fields have been extremely strong," said Ancer. “Everyone here was eager to get out and play. The greens are a little soft, especially this week, and the ball isn't rolling as much as it used to on the greens and fairways. That is producing a little more birdies, for sure. "

Carlos Ortiz, who started this tournament with two double bogeys after playing just five holes, suddenly has a shot at his first win on the PGA Tour after two eagles in a round of 63. He was a shot behind, along with the Colonial winner Daniel Berger and Joel Dahmen, both aged 63.

And there was more evidence than usual.

Players and caddies on the charter flight to Connecticut for next week's event had to undergo a saliva test on Saturday to detect the coronavirus before they could get on the plane. Eleven other had tests on Friday night because they were deemed to have been in close contact with Nick Watney, whose positive test on Friday was the first on his return from golf.

Among them was Sergio García, who flew with Watney from Austin, Texas. The initial test was negative. Garcia was nervous as he waited for the result, although not so much that he couldn't put a 65 to join the chase. He was two shots behind, along with Ian Poulter and Joaquin Niemann.

Bryson DeChambeau, starting the day with a shot behind, approached the second par 5 in the trees and never fell. He has added 40 pounds of dough, not yet enough to rip the tree loose. That led to a ghost, and more damaging was that there were no birdies in the last nine for a 70.

Still, he stayed three shots behind in a group that included Johnson, who birdied three of his last four holes to go from half the pack to 12 under 201, three shots behind and plenty in the picture. That was all it took on Saturday, and it will probably be no different in the final round.

Brooks Koepka quietly posted a 68 and was in the group three shots behind.

Mark until June, a new date for RBC Heritage due to the pandemic. The tournament is usually the week after the Masters in April, when the temperature is slightly cooler, the greens are firmer and Bermuda has not taken over rye. It's soft. And these are the best players in the world, all eager to get going again.

"Because we are not on a championship-style golf course last week or this week, where you are going to have a separation due to poor scores, I think that's probably why," Simpson said when asked to explain the pooled score.

Perhaps that explains why Justin Thomas called it "the worst 66 I've ever shot in my life."

Hatton has won consecutively earlier in his career, in completely different circumstances. In 2017, he won in Scotland and Italy in consecutive weeks. He now goes two in a row three months apart, having won at Bay Hill in March before the pandemic shut down sports.

Apparently it was not long enough for anyone to accumulate much rush.

"I think we've all had enough notice to try to prepare to play tournaments again," said Hatton, who rented a house in Orlando, Florida, during the stay-at-home mandate. "So it is not hugely surprising to see the boys playing as well as they are, and I hope the boys at home are enjoying it, watching on television."