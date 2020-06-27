Fourth of July: Military announce plans for overflights across the country as part of Independence Day celebrations







Overpasses are planned at various locations, including Mount Rushmore and various cities on the east coast, in "an air salute to various cities that played a role in the American Revolution," said Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Chris Mitchell, in a statement, adding that the exact timing of the overpasses has yet to be announced.

The overpasses will travel from Boston to New York City, Philadelphia and Baltimore before "joining other Defense Department and heritage aircraft at Salute to America over our nation's capital," Mitchell said.

"DOD will provide aerial, musical and ceremonial support for this year's celebration in Washington, DC," he added, and a total of approximately 1,700 service members will participate in all events.

Last week, the White House announced that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump would host the 2020 Greeting to America at the South Lawn White House and the adjacent 52-acre Ellipse, concluding "with a spectacular fireworks display at the National Mall. "

"In addition to music, military demonstrations, and flyovers to honor our nation's service members and veterans, the President will deliver remarks that celebrate our independence and salute our incredible heritage," the White House said in a statement. The department's announcement comes a day after a report from the Government Accountability Office found that costs for last year's July 4 celebration in Washington skyrocketed due to additional production, security and transportation for tanks to the National Mall as part of the event. Independence Day events in 2016, 2017, and 2018 cost between $ 6 and $ 7 million annually, the report notes, adding that "in 2019, with the addition of the Salute to America event, the Department of Defense (DOD) and the Executive Office of the President undertook additional efforts. " "The estimated costs for the 2019 events on the National Mall increased to more than $ 13 million," he continues. "This increase was attributable to the cost to the Department of Defense of transporting multiple vehicles to the National Mall, the production and execution of the Salute to America event, and the additional security involved because the President attended the event." Last year's festivities had a strong military focus, with flyovers, tanks, and other ceremonial units such as Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, the US Army Band ("Pershing & # 39; s Own"), and the US Marine Corps Silent Drill Team . Mitchell characterized the planned transfers for 2020 on Friday as an "opportunity for the Department of Defense to demonstrate the capabilities and professionalism of the United States Armed Forces." He said the flight hours would simply be used elsewhere "for competition and training" if they did not complete the Independence Day flyovers.

CNN's Ryan Browne and Nikki Carvajal contributed to this report.