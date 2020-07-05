Fourth of July weekend marked by violence when a 7-year-old girl, among those killed in Chicago, cities see deadly shootings

The holiday weekend of July 4 in the United States was marred by violence, as more than 14 were killed and dozens were injured in shootings, including at a nightclub in South Carolina.

In Chicago, a city known for its bloody gun violence, more than 67 people were shot over the holiday weekend and at least 13 were killed, including a 7-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy.

"Tonight, a 7-year-old girl in Austin joined a list of teens and children whose hopes and dreams were dashed by the barrel of a gun," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot. said on Twitter late Saturday "As a city, we must embrace our youth to understand that there is a future for them that is not embroiled in armed violence."

CHICAGO VIOLENCE ERUPTS DURING HOLIDAY WEEKEND, AT LEAST 67 SHOT AND 13 KILLED

The Chicago Police Department said one of the shootings occurred just before midnight Saturday when four men opened fire on a large street gathering in the Englewood neighborhood.

Two men died at the scene and two more, including a 14-year-old boy, died in a hospital, according to police spokesman Tom Ahern.

Around 7 p.m. On Saturday, a 7-year-old girl was fatally shot in the head while standing on the sidewalk at her grandmother's home during a July 4 party in the Austin neighborhood.

No one has been arrested for any of those shootings involving children, which occurred a week after a 1-year-old boy traveling in a car with his mother and a 10-year-old girl on his couch were shot to death.

The city of Chicago was not alone on a violent holiday weekend.

New York

In the country's largest city, at least three people were killed in shootings overnight, police said Sunday morning.

The New York Police Department said a 20-year-old man was found dead outside a police compound on Atkins Avenue just after midnight Sunday.

Hours later, at 4:22 a.m., officers discovered a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest and a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder on East 39 Street in Brooklyn. EMS transported the 19-year-old to the Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, while the 27-year-old was in stable condition.

NEW YORK CITY GUNMAN SHOOTS DEAD MAN, DOES WOMAN IN LIGHT ATTACK DURING VIDEO

At 5:09 a.m., police said a 40-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest in another Brooklyn neighborhood. The man was transported to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in connection with any of the three fatal shootings overnight.

The New York Post reported that nearly 30 people were shot overnight in New York City, with 14 of them in northern Manhattan.

Authorities are still looking for a gunman who opened fire on board in daylight last week, killing a 20-year-old man.

Baltimore

Several shootings in Baltimore City over the weekend left at least one person dead and eight wounded.

The Baltimore Police Department said a woman died and a man was wounded in a double shooting in southern Baltimore on Saturday morning.

That incident occurred after four women were shot in a quad shootout in southwest Baltimore on Friday night, FOX45 reported.

Around 7:30 p.m. Police said Saturday that a 20-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were wounded in a shooting in Baltimore. Both ended up in hospitals in the northwest section of the city.

A 28-year-old man was found in southeast Baltimore early Sunday morning with gunshot wounds. No information about his condition was released.

Memphis

A woman in Memphis was shot dead while watching fireworks on Saturday night as other shootings were reported in the city.

The Memphis Police Department told FOX13 that they were called just after 10 p.m. Saturday at the Methodist University Hospital for an unknown "dead on arrival" call.

SEATTLE PROTESTER HIT IN CAR ON CLOSED ROAD DIES, SECOND REMAINING IN SEVERE CONDITION, OFFICERS SAY

An investigation revealed that the woman had been killed while looking at fireworks.

Earlier in the day, two men were in a parking lot when a vehicle opened and opened fire. Both were taken to area hospitals, where one of the men is in critical condition and the other is stable, according to police.

Police told FOX13 that four men were detained in connection with that shooting.

Philadelphia

Four people were shot overnight in two separate shootings in Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Police Department told FOX29 that the first incident was reported around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the East Germantown neighborhood of the city.

A 37-year-old woman was shot twice in the legs and a 21-year-old man was hit by a bullet to the head, according to police. Both were taken to an area hospital and were in stable condition.

Another shooting was reported in South Philadelphia, near 6th and South Streets, where a 26-year-old man and 22-year-old man were found to be suffering from gunshot wounds to the legs.

Both were transported to an area hospital and were in stable condition.

St. Louis

A boy was in critical condition after being shot in the head on Saturday night.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The St. Louis Police Department told FOX2 that the shooting occurred at the intersection of Page Boulevard and Pendleton Avenue at 10:45 p.m.

Details of the child's age and sex were not available.

Cleveland

An 8-year-old girl was injured after being shot inside a vehicle on Saturday night.

The Cleveland Police Department told FOX8 that the girl was sitting in the back seat of a vehicle near the intersection of East 138 St. and Harvard Ave. when someone started shooting and hit her in the arm.

The boy was conscious and speaking and in stable condition at an area hospital.

Greenville, S.C.

Two people died and eight were injured after an early Sunday shooting at a nightclub in South Carolina, according to authorities.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. at the Lavish Lounge, located about 5 miles southwest of downtown Greenville, in the northern region of the state of South Carolina.

"It is a terrible situation to be honest," Sheriff Hobart Lewis said at a press conference on Sunday morning.

Lewis said two Greenville County Sheriff's deputies were driving when they noticed a riot at the Lavish Lounge just before 2 a.m. and they saw a large crowd rush out of the building.

Lewis and Bolt initially said 12 people had been injured, with at least four critically ill, Lewis said, but Bolt later confirmed to Fox News that the death toll had been revised.

Bolt said there were 10 victims of the shooting and two have succumbed to his injuries. The injuries to the other eight victims range from non-life threatening to critical.

Two suspects are being sought, although there is limited information about them, Fox Carolina reported.

Fox News' Brie Stimson, Peter Aitken, Dom Calicchio, Stephen Sorace and Associated Press contributed to this report.