Fourth of July: Why do we celebrate with fireworks?

Fireworks are an essential part of America's Independence Day festivities, but do you know why it's popular to celebrate July 4th with a bang?

The tradition's vision dates back to 1776, when John Adams imagined that a bright sky would honor the 13 independent colonies that would soon become independent each year in a July 3 letter to his wife, Abigail.

"I am willing to believe that it will be celebrated, by successive generations, as the great anniversary festival …," wrote the future president, according to the National Archives. "It should be solemnized with Pomp and Parade, with Shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Campfires and Illuminations from one end of this continent to the other from this time onwards forever."

The Declaration of Independence was finally adopted by the Second Continental Congress the following day. While some public readings of the statement came across "impromptu celebrations" by the local militia in Pennsylvania and New Jersey on July 8, a formal fireworks display would not light up the sky for another year, according to History.com.

The patriotic revelry rocked the first organized July 4 celebrations in Philadelphia in 1777, and the fireworks dramatically shut down the night.

"The night closed with the sound of the bells," the Pennsylvania Evening Post reported at the time, "and at night there was a large fireworks display (which started and ended with thirteen rockets) in the Commons, and the city. it was beautifully lit. "

"Everything was done with the greatest order and decorum, and the face of joy and happiness was universal."

The city of Boston also started fireworks on July 4, 1777, and the rest, as they say, is history.

The fireworks went on sale to the public in 1783, Farmer’s Almanac reports, and the tradition has lived on ever since, in a grand way. According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, Americans spent more than $ 1 billion on fireworks last year.

