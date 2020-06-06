Fox News Autos Virtual Car Show: YOUR first cars and trucks

While many of us are trapped at home, Fox News is running a series of virtual car shows where you can share and discuss your cool cars, trucks, and motorcycles with the rest of the Fox News Autos audience.

You always remember

Whether it was a graduation gift, or something he saved and saved with a part-time job after school, everyone's first car is something special, no matter how cheap and cheery it is.

Some great ones were featured for this edition of Fox News Autos Virtual Car Show, including several that have been held for decades. We've posted some of our favorites below for you to discuss in the comments, but don't forget to check more of the presentations on Twitter and add yours.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE VIRTUAL FOX SHOWS NEWS