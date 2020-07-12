FOX News Media condemns "racist, sexist and homophobic" behavior after staff member resigns over offensive posts

FOX News Media immediately accepted the resignation of a staff member on Friday upon learning that he made "deeply offensive racist, sexist and homophobic" comments online under a fictitious name.

CEO Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace condemned all "racist, misogynistic and homophobic" behavior and warned colleagues that such behavior will not be tolerated in a company-wide memorandum on Saturday afternoon.

"We learn that now former employee Blake Neff, writer of" Tucker Carlson Tonight, "made horrendous and deeply offensive racist, sexist and homophobic comments under a pseudonym on the AutoAdmit forum," Scott and Wallace wrote to all FOX employees. News Media.

"We want to make it very clear that FOX News Media strongly condemns this horrible racist, misogynistic and homophobic behavior. Neff's abhorrent conduct on this forum was never disclosed to the program or the network until Friday, at which point we quickly accepted his resignation, "Scott and Wallace added." Make no mistake, actions like yours cannot and will not be. tolerated at any time in any part of our workforce. "

FOX News presenter Howard Kurtz addressed the situation on "MediaBuzz" Sunday morning, saying Scott and Wallace "did not criticize" with their memorandum condemning the behavior.

"What Neff posted anonymously for five years is a very ugly thing, like racist jokes including the N-word, derogatory slurs for gays and lesbians, denigrating the Mormon religion and mocking a woman's love life," said Kurtz.

Tucker Carlson is expected to inform viewers of Monday's edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

