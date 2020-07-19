Fox News poll: 63 percent see the country's founders as heroes, 15 percent say villains

President Trump said in his July 4 speech at Mount Rushmore that American children are being taught that the people who built our country were not heroes, but villains.

The latest Fox News poll asks voters how they see the country's Founders. Sixty-three percent see them as heroes, while 15 percent say villains. Another 15 percent say it depends, and 7 percent did not give their opinion.

White voters (71 percent) are more than twice as likely as black voters (31 percent) to consider the heroes of the Founders.

Those most likely to call them heroes include female Republicans (82 percent), Republicans (79 percent), white evangelical Christians (77 percent), highly conservative self-identified (77 percent), and white suburban voters (72 percent).

Those most likely to consider them villains include black voters (39 percent), highly liberal self-identified (37 percent), non-white women (35 percent), women under 45 (29 percent), and millennials (24 percent). .

Voters generally want to preserve historical monuments.

By a margin of 57 points, they think the monuments and statues of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson should be kept (73 percent) instead of being knocked down (16 percent).

They also say that monuments and Confederate statues should remain, but by a much narrower margin of 9 points (48 percent permanence vs. 39 percent removed). In 2017, the last time the Fox News poll asked the question, the margin was 32 points, as 61 percent said Confederate monuments should remain in place and 29 percent supported removing them.

The survey also finds that the vast majority see police brutality against African Americans (76 percent) and a lack of public order (79 percent) as very or somewhat serious problems.

Black voters (94 percent) are more than 20 points more likely than white voters (72 percent) to consider police brutality against blacks a serious problem, and 36 points more likely to call it very serious (77 vs. 41 percent).

In the absence of law and order, blacks (81 percent) and whites (80 percent) are equally likely to call it serious.

When asked about the recent backlash against the police, just over half, 51 percent, said they had gone too far, while 12 percent said not enough, and 29 percent believe they had gone too far. had been justified.

Ten percent of voters say race relations is the most important problem facing the country today, ranking it third only behind the coronavirus (29 percent) and the economy (15 percent).

A 56 percent majority disapproves of the work Trump is doing in race relations. That's an improvement over last month when a high of 61 percent disapproved. About 35 percent of voters approve of Trump's handling of the racial issue.

Seventy-eight percent of blacks, 68 percent of Hispanics, and 50 percent of whites disapprove of Trump because of race.

The poll also finds, for the first time, that voters narrowly say that it is okay to kneel during the national anthem as a form of protest. Forty-eight percent think it is appropriate, while 44 percent say it is inappropriate. It was 44-52 percent in October 2017, when the last question was asked.

Current views represent a significant change from 2016, when Colin Kaepernick began to kneel. At the time, voters deemed it inappropriate by a 2-to-1 margin (32 percent appropriate versus 61 percent inappropriate).

Conducted July 12-15, 2020, under the joint direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company (R), this Fox News poll includes interviews with 1,104 randomly chosen registered voters across the country who spoke to interviewers Live on both landlines and cell phones. The poll has a sampling error margin of plus or minus 3 percentage points for all registered voters.

Fox News's Victoria Balara contributed to this report.