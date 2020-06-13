Fox News Releases Misleading, Digitally Altered Images of Seattle Demonstrations







Fox News's description of the demonstration reflects much of the right-wing media's attempt to portray it as threatening. Protesters have declared a small portion of Seattle an "autonomous zone" after clashes with authorities that prompted police to evacuate a compound. While there have been some sightings of armed people, the area has remained largely peaceful with people gathered for food, speeches, and film screenings.

The narrative that gripped this week in right-wing circles was one in which armed members of Antifa seized a section of Seattle. City officials have said they have not interacted with members of Antifa, a network of poorly affiliated groups that have a history of violent clashes with right-wing organizations.

"It is not an armed takeover," Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said on CNN Thursday night. "It is not a military junta."