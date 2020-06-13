Fox News Releases Misleading, Digitally Altered Images of Seattle Demonstrations

"It is not an armed takeover," Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said on CNN Thursday night. "It is not a military junta."
However, President Trump apparently took advantage of the reports in the right-wing media, calling the protesters "internal terrorists" and threatening to use federal force to drive them out of the area.
Despite a description of the president who disagrees with reality on the ground, Fox News has continued to portray the situation as dangerous. Posting altered and misleading images on his high-traffic website was the last, and possibly the most egregious, example of that.
Among the photos Fox News posted on its home page was one showing a protester running alongside a burning vehicle and building the headline "CRAZY CRAZY" across the website. The image, which accompanied a story about the situation in Seattle, was taken from last month's riots in Minnesota.
In other photos showing the scene in Seattle, Fox News digitally added an image of a man armed with an assault rifle.
A Fox News spokesperson pointed out to CNN on Saturday morning a note from the editor that was attached to stories the network posted with the misleading images.
"A collage of photos from the FoxNews.com home page that originally accompanied this story included multiple scenes from the & # 39; Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone & # 39; of Seattle and the remnants of recent riots," said the note. "The collage did not clearly delineate between these images, and has since been replaced. In addition, a recent slide show depicting scenes from Seattle mistakenly included an image from Minneapolis. Fox News regrets these errors."
"We have replaced our photographic illustration with clearly outlined images of a gunman and a destroyed store, which were taken this week in the Seattle autonomous zone," a Fox News spokesperson told the newspaper.
The Seattle Times, however, reported that the statement was inaccurate. The newspaper noted that "the photo of the gunman was taken on June 10, while the images of the stores he merged with were datelized on May 30 by Getty Images."
"I think it is an embarrassing propaganda and a terrible misrepresentation of documentary journalism at times like this, when truth and accountability are so important," Kenny Irby, an expert in photojournalism ethics, told the newspaper. "There is no attribution. There is no recognition of the montage, and it's terribly misleading.
Akili Ramsess, executive director of the National Association of Press Photographers, told The Seattle Times that it was "completely appalling to manipulate this the way they have."