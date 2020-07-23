Fox News separates from a morning host who caused a Covid-19 scare







Heather Childers, who had hosted Fox in the morning since 2012, was put on the bench after the incident in late March. They did not re-air it, despite their public campaign on Twitter and their messages to President Trump.

This week, after sources said Childers was no longer affiliated with the network, a Fox spokeswoman confirmed her departure.

"Fox News and Heather Childers have parted ways. We wish her all the best," the spokeswoman told CNN Business.

The unusual circumstances of his departure are a window into the television news industry's adjustments due to the pandemic.

Fox News has been especially scrutinized since many of its top-rated stars downplayed the dangers of Covid-19 during key periods in February and March, when the virus was quietly spreading across the United States. Programs like "Fox & Friends" frequently aligned with President Trump's proclamations that the virus was under control and that it would somehow disappear. During the week of March 16, when life in New York City and other major metropolitan areas stopped, Fox's coverage became more dire. Fox executives instituted work-from-home plans and limited the number of people allowed at the network's headquarters. Childers led 4 a.m. time for "Fox & Friends First", the first live web show of the day. On March 18, she was noticeably ill both inside and outside the chamber, causing concern among employees who were still entering the building, the sources said. Childers visited a doctor after the show and said on Twitter that he was fine. He returned to work and received his time on March 19. But Fox executives were angry that she came to work while she was visibly ill, according to a source with knowledge of the matter. That is why it was left aside from March 20. As the days turned into weeks, Childers began pushing for him to return to his show through his Twitter account. In a tweet on March 31, she accepted to "cough and sneeze into the air," but said she "never went to work feeling sick." He was tested for Covid-19, found to be negative, and sent those results to Fox management. By April 6, he tweeted that he had tested negative twice, and was in the dark about when he might be back on television. He shared numerous messages of support from fans, and sometimes tweeted directly to Trump, defending his case. "I'd love to get back to work @realDonaldTrump," he tweeted April 9, "but the antibody tests only show positive results if you've had the virus. I've had TWO negative results on the COVID19 tests and no symptoms." She tweeted, "Can I go back to work?" On April 19, she tweeted To the President again: "Please take us all to work." Fox's answer, apparently, was no. Childers did not return to television. In July, he removed the Fox references. social media profiles and shared content from Fox's right-wing rivals. Childers did not respond to a request for comment from CNN Business.





