Fox News Sunday's Chris Wallace made a decision that ended World War II and changed the world

On August 6, 1945, by order of President Harry Truman, the United States Army dropped an atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima. Three days later, another nuclear weapon was used against the city of Nagasaki.

On August 6, 1945, by order of President Harry Truman, the United States Army dropped an atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima. Three days later, another nuclear weapon was used against the city of Nagasaki.

Japan announced its surrender to US and allied forces on August 15, ending World War II.

Truman had been sworn in as commander in chief only a few months earlier, after the death of Franklin D. Roosevelt. At that time, there was no way he could know the magnitude of the choice he would face.

Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace reexamined the period between Truman's inauguration and the launch of the atomic bomb in the Fox Nation special "Countdown 1945," which is based on his new book, "Countdown 1945: The Extraordinary Story of the Atomic. " Bomba and the 116 days that changed the world ".

"In the spring of 1945, a new president took office in the midst of a great war. On that first day, he learned of a top-secret project that had been underway for years to develop a terrifying new weapon to end the war". Wallace narrates in the special broadcast on Sunday night.

"It was a joint effort by America's top officials, scientists, and military leaders. But the new president had yet to give the order to move on, perhaps the most difficult decision a leader has ever faced."

Wallace notes that Truman was so far out of the way when he became president that he was unsure of what his own army was up to, even after receiving a vague exposition from Secretary of War Henry Stimson.

"That the vice president didn't know about the Manhattan Project is just one of many surprising facts I learned while researching my new book," says Wallace.

"The mysterious briefing left the new president stumped," he says, "but days later, Stimson explained it in a memorandum [writing]: 'Within four months, in all likelihood, we will have completed the most terrible weapon ever seen. known in human history, a bomb from which could destroy an entire city. "

Wallace illustrates the history of that period with the powerful testimonies of two women who lived it.

One is an American woman, who unknowingly contributed to the creation of the atomic weapon, and the other, a Japanese woman, who survived the Hiroshima bombing.

"Suddenly, there was a white flash in the corner of my eyes, white, as if a waterfall were falling," says Tamlace Snider Wallace Hideko, who was 10 at the time.

She describes the incredible sound of the explosion and the terror it unleashed, horrors that haunt her to this day.

"I can still remember what I said to myself, 'So this is being killed in the war'," she recalled.

Wallace also delved into the secret missions of the US Air Force. USA To bomb Hiroshima and Nagasaki and the crew of the B-29 known as Enola Gay, who were responsible for carrying them out.

"For all the questions about the morality of dropping the atomic bomb, it is not realistic to think that Harry Truman would make another decision," Wallace says in the special.

"He came to the presidency without warning about a project that had been underway for three years. He consulted, widely listening to advisers arguing against the use of the bomb, and struggled with the decision through sleepless nights and severe pain. upside down. "

"But in the end, he believed that using his new super weapon would end the war a year earlier and save hundreds of thousands of American lives. In just 116 days, a new untested leader made one of the most important decisions in history," Wallace He says.

