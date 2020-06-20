Fox News Virtual Auto Show: YOUR Ford F-150 pickups

Not everyone can get together these days, so Fox News is holding a series of virtual car shows where you can share and discuss your cool cars, trucks, and motorcycles with the rest of the Fox News Autos audience.

Ford will unveil a new F-150 on June 25, which will be the ninth generation of the popular pickup truck since it was introduced as part of the F Series in 1975.

To help pump up for the big day in the trucking world, we asked the Fox News Autos audience to show us their F-150s for our latest Virtual Auto Show, and they have some great ones with stories to go with them.

We've posted some of our favorites below for you to comment on, but don't forget to check more of the presentations on Twitter and add yours.

NOTE: This is an independent online event from FoxNews.com and is in no way a collaboration with Ford Motor Company.