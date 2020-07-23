Fox Sports will put & # 39; virtual fans & # 39; in baseball stadiums this season

Fox ( FOX ) Sports will debut "virtual fans" on its live broadcasts of the MLB during the reduced 2020 season, the network announced Thursday. Baseball begins Thursday night as the Washington Nationals take on the New York Yankees on ESPN. But Fox will stream dozens of games this season, and they will replace the empty seats and quiet stadiums with CGI fans and fake crowd noise.

The move is the latest effort to bring fans, and advertisers, back to baseball during the Covid-19 pandemic, after the league announced that viewers would not be allowed to attend the games in person.

Developed by Silver Spoon Animation, these fans will look and move like real people, and can be customized for each game.

"If it's an 8-1 game, the crowd may shrink," said Brad Zager, executive producer and executive vice president for Fox Sports, in an interview with Variety.