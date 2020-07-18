Fox's Chris Wallace Fact Verifies President Trump

In the interview, Trump accused Democrats of "misdirecting" major cities and then repeated his campaign lie that the former vice president and presumed Democratic Party candidate for president wants to rid the country of the police.
"Sir, not him," replied Wallace.
"It says nothing about firing the police," Wallace said. Trump didn't have it, replying, "Really? He says abolish, he says. Come on, bring me the letter, please."
The video clip stopped there. But when Wallace anticipated his Sunday interview with Fox presenter Bill Hemmer, he offered a hint at what happened next.
Wallace said Trump "reviewed" the letter and "found many things he opposed and that Biden accepted, but could find no indication, because there is none, that Joe Biden has attempted to disburse and abolish the police."