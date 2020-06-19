Fran Drescher is 20 years cancer free and is launching a virtual cabaret to celebrate







"I tell you, I always imagined hitting the big two or three and throwing a big party, but of course that's not going to happen right now," Drescher told CNN in an interview this week about his clean health.

Instead, what he is doing is launching a virtual cabaret, which can be seen for free on Sunday. Spectators can also donate to Drescher's charity Cancer Schmancer, which funds the event and aims to teach people about cancer prevention and how to live a healthy life in general.

Drescher is distancing herself socially at her home in Malibu, California, and will host the cabaret from there.

Bette Midler, Rosie O & # 39; Donnell and Patti Lupone will join her virtually.