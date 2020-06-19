Fran Drescher is 20 years cancer free and is launching a virtual cabaret to celebrate

"I tell you, I always imagined hitting the big two or three and throwing a big party, but of course that's not going to happen right now," Drescher told CNN in an interview this week about his clean health.
Drescher is distancing herself socially at her home in Malibu, California, and will host the cabaret from there.
Bette Midler, Rosie O & # 39; Donnell and Patti Lupone will join her virtually.
"We are preparing everyone's performances and now we are editing it together, so it will be a pretty narrow type of concert fundraiser, and we will air it for free in hopes that people will see it, enjoy it, and we want to supporting our organization because we had to cancel our annual cabaret dinner cruise, which usually takes place in New York Harbor, "said Drescher.
"But all the talent we had reserved said, 'Well, whatever you end up doing, we're happy to do it anyway.'"
Drescher attributes her current health to an organic diet and limiting toxins in her home. It was June 21, 2000, when she found herself at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles undergoing a radical hysterectomy after doctors diagnosed her with uterine cancer.
The creator and star of "The Nanny" channeled her fear of cancer by returning to Cancer Schmancer and helping others. He said he stepped up his efforts to educate people even more during the coronavirus pandemic, and now includes a series of "Conronavirus Care for You" interviews on the charity's website.
"We are interviewing some of the most fantastic doctors who are actually giving very practical advice on what you can be doing right now to improve your health," he said.
Drescher said that if he were running the country, his plan would be as follows: "All citizens would have obtained a first date kit with a large bottle of vitamin C, vitamin D3, zinc, isopropyl alcohol that is 65 percent or more, a N95 mask, plastic gloves, and a brochure explaining what your immune system is compromising at home. "
Drescher said she believes her lifestyle has kept her "without question" cancer-free.
"We have to learn to manage our stress and most of it comes from eating and drinking impure food and water. All of this erodes the quality of its immune system and suddenly there is a new virus that the species has never been exposed to before," she said.
Actively living healthy includes Drescher's mental and emotional well-being, he said.
"I treat myself as well and with love as possible," Drescher said. "I don't abuse myself. I honor my body all the time. I honor, I listen to it. I make sure I appreciate what's going on around me."