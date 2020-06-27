France arrests 6 in connection with theft of Banksy's artwork

French authorities arrested six people near the Italian border in France in connection with the theft of a mural by street artist Banksy commemorating the victims of the 2015 Paris terror attacks, sources told Agence France Presse Saturday.

The piece was stolen in 2019. Detectives finally tracked it down in a barn on a remote farm in the Abruzzo region of Italy earlier this month.

The piece was originally spray-painted on an emergency exit door at the Bataclan theater to commemorate the November 2015 Islamic extremist attack, which took place during an Eagles of Death Metal concert. The stamped work commemorated the death of 90 concertgoers. But, in January 2019, the painting was stolen by a team of hooded thieves.

Two were accused of robbery, while the other four were accused of concealing the robbery, and all six were placed in preventive detention, AFP said.