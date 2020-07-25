France prepares for a potential second wave as coronavirus cases rise again

France's daily coronavirus infection rate is on the rise again as more than 1,130 new cases were reported on Friday, making July figures similar to those seen in May, when France began easing its stringent measures lock.

France has reported more than 217,000 coronavirus cases and more than 30,000 deaths since the cases were first reported in the country in early March, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Health authorities have warned that France is heading in the wrong direction as the infection rate is accelerating again, meaning that the virus has not started to disappear.

THE RATE OF CORONAVIRUS INFECTION IN SPAIN HAS TRIPLED IN THE LAST THREE WEEKS, OFFICERS SAY

"Therefore, we have erased much of the progress we had made in the first few weeks of closure," a health official told the Associated Press, adding that people have not taken the same necessary precautions during the summer months. .

The authorities also warn that the people who are now testing positive do not isolate themselves with the same rigor necessary as in the first months of the pandemic.

Spain is taking strict measures in areas that are becoming "hot spots" once again by closing bars and nightclubs throughout the Catalonia region, an area in the northeast of the country where Barcelona is located.

BRITONS FACES $ 125 Fine for Failing to Wear Masks Amid Coronavir Revival

A curfew was put in at midnight in all bars in the region, and nightclubs were ordered to close for 15 days in a bid to curb the rising infection rate.

Spain has registered more than 272,000 cases and more than 28,000 deaths, with the peak of the pandemic that hit the country in late March and early April. But July has brought new spikes in the virus with approximately 4,600 cases reported on Monday, the highest daily infection rate since April.

As parts of Europe fear a second wave of coronavirus spikes, Germany and England continue to see downward trends and have therefore continued the reopening phases.

Germany, which has been a brilliant example of how to stop the spread of the virus, allowed a cruise ship to leave port on Friday for the first time since the industry closed at the start of the pandemic. The ship will sail at 60 percent of its capacity for a week to the Norwegian coast. Ground stops are not allowed.

Several countries around the world are still recovering from the stress of the pandemic that continues to escalate in places like the United States, Brazil, India, Russia and South Africa.

Associated Press contributed to this report.