France requests trial for 9 suspects in 2016 Bastille Day truck attack

France's anti-terror prosecutors made a formal request Tuesday for nine suspects to be tried in connection with the 2016 Bastille Day truck attack in Nice that left 86 people dead.

In a statement after the end of a judicial investigation, the Paris-based prosecutor's office did not reveal the identity of the suspects.

Four suspects have been charged with terrorist conspiracy for alleged links to the attacker, Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, who bulldozed a 19-ton truck along the Promenade des Anglais in Nice and entered a crowd gathered for the fireworks display on 14 of July.

<img src = "https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/640/320/AP20175320200894.jpg?ve=1&tl=1" alt = " Authorities investigated a truck after it made its way through Bastille Day revelers in the French tourist city of Nice, in southern France, on July 14, 2016. France's anti-terror prosecutors requested that will send nine suspects to trial in connection with the attack in Nice that left 86 people dead

(Sasha Goldsmith via AP, File) "/>

US SOLDIER USA ACCUSED OF PLOTTING TO KILL THE UNIT BY GIVING CLASSIFIED INFORMATION TO THE NEO-NAZI VIOLENT GROUP

Five other suspects have been charged with other criminal charges, including allegedly supplying the assailant with weapons. The prosecutor's office said they probably had no knowledge of what Bouhlel intended to do with them.

One of these five suspects remains at large and is being sought under a criminal arrest warrant.

The trial, which will take place in a special court for terrorism cases in Paris, is not expected by the end of next year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack on July 14, 2016. French authorities said Bouhlel, a Tunisian with French residence, was inspired by the extremist group's propaganda, but they say no evidence has been found that IS has organized the attack.