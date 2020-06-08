France to ban police use of bottlenecks







Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said the use of strangles, which he described as applying pressure to an individual's neck or throat while holding him or her on the ground, was a "dangerous method" and will no longer be taught in training. Police.

"I hear the criticism, I hear a powerful cry against hatred," Castaner said, referring to the big Black Lives Matter protests that took place in several major French cities last week. He added that "racism has no place in our society, not in our Republic."

Motivated by outrage at George Floyd's police murder in Minneapolis, French protesters also demanded justice for Adama Traoré, a 24-year-old black man who died in police custody after fleeing an identity check outside Paris four years ago. years.

Her sister, Assa Traoré, said that the police told her that her last words were "I can't breathe," echoing Floyd's last words.

Castaner referred to the Traoré case in his comments, saying that French President Emmanuel Macron had requested information from the country's Minister of Justice. "We want full transparency. In the face of excitement, comments, certainties, only truth and transparency count. This is what the President is encouraging us to strive for," he said. But Traoré's family has already rejected an offer to meet with Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet, according to the family's campaign group & # 39; Truth for Adama & # 39 ;. "Our lawyer was contacted today by the office of Ms Nicole Belloubet, Minister of Justice … She was asked to arrange a meeting between (Belloubet) and the family of Adama Traoré," the group said in a press release in Twitter on Monday. . "The Traoré family refused to meet with the (Minister of Justice) to discuss the case." The group said the family had been waiting for legal progress for four years, "not an invitation to discussion that would have no procedural purpose," and called for another national rally this Saturday. This comes after huge crowds filled the streets around the Paris Superior Court last Tuesday, protesting the alleged case of racist police brutality. In his speech, Castaner denied that the French police "attacked violence" against people of color. "The French police are not the American police," he added. Castaner also called on police to enforce the use of body cameras, especially during arrests, and highlighted the obligation for officers to show their identification numbers. He announced other measures, including mandatory annual training. "Any proven suspicion of racism" in the police force will result in suspension, he added. "I want zero tolerance for racism in our Republic." According to a report released Monday by the police's internal control agency (IGPN), there has been a 41% increase in internal police investigations of police violence between 2019 and 2018.

