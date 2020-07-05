Frances Tiafoe tested positive for coronavirus after tennis exhibition

The first US tennis game to be played with an audience since the start of the pandemic had a player infected with COVID-19, according to a report.

The DraftKings All-American Team Cup in Atlanta, Georgia, had about 450 people in the audience on Friday, Deadline reported.

The team captain, Frances Tiafoe, had tested negative immediately before his match that day, but was retested afterward because he showed symptoms, and that test was positive, the site said.

"Frances Tiafoe has tested positive for the coronavirus," DraftKings said in a statement.

Like all players, Tiafoe was tested before or upon arrival in Atlanta and passed the daily temperature tests. After his match, he was showing symptoms and was retested and tested positive. "

“Tiafoe has left the event site and will not participate in the rest of the event.

"Upon learning of this information, we immediately began cleaning and disinfecting the event site, and promulgated established protocols to locate contacts and alert people who may have been exposed," the statement continued.

Tiafoe himself later confirmed his diagnosis. in a Twitter post.

"Unfortunately, I had a positive result on Friday night for Covid-19 and I have to withdraw from the All-American Team Cup special event in Atlanta this weekend."

"In the last two months, I have been training in Florida and had negative results there just a week ago"

This is not the first time that a tennis player has been diagnosed with the virus. In June, Novak Djokovic and his wife contracted the virus during the Adria Tour exhibition.

Tiafoe will be replaced by Christopher Eubanks for the remainder of the event.