Frank Marshall offers update on INDIANA JONES 5 and explains why James Mangold is the right director for the job – Newsdio

Earlier this year, we learned that Lucasfilm and Disney were moving forward with the long-awaited Indiana Jones 5. Harrison Ford is ready to reprise his role once more and director James Mangold (Logan, Ford v Ferrari) replaced Steven spielberg as the director, which many fans think is a great option.

During a recent interview with Collider, producer Frank Marshall He explained that Mangold and his team have just started working on the script for the film and also explains why the filmmaker is the best person for the job, saying:

“His love for the franchise. He is a wonderful filmmaker. I think he also has a relationship with Harrison. They were all the right pieces that came together, at the right time. "

He also offered an update on development and shares his thoughts on when production will finally be able to start, especially given the current world situation:

“The number one thing, obviously, is the safety of everyone: the cast, the team and all of us. So, we are looking at the guidelines that are coming slowly, from health experts and studies and different parts of the business, and we are just trying to incorporate everything, so that we can move forward and be safe. It's obviously going to slow things down, so we're trying to adjust. You won't see many big crowd scenes, for example, for a while. There will be no more craft services, so maybe that's good for people, to keep fit. It is a moving target at the moment. There are many people working on the solutions, to be able to work and be safe.

It will be interesting to see what this upcoming and possibly Indiana Jones adventure will entail. This will probably be the last time we see Ford in the role of this character, so this next story will be better! I am very hopeful for this movie and hope that Mangold can deliver the level of greatness that fans expect.

The highly anticipated sequel will now launch on July 29, 2022.