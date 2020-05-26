Frank Marshall seeks to produce new BOURNE films with new stories and creative teams – Newsdio

In 2002, the movie Bourne's identity It hit theaters and started a series of action movies that rocked the world. The films are based on the book series by Robert Ludlumand they starred Matt Damon in a story about an amnesiac who flees from the assailants while kicking butts and tries to remember the details about his mysterious life.

We have four more movies in the franchise, one of them about a different killer who was portrayed by Jeremy Renner. Each of them was quite successful, but none as successful as the original trilogy. Now, the producer of the movies, Frank MarshallHe has said that he would love to bring the character back to the big screen with new stories and new creative teams to work on in the movies.

In a recent interview with Collider, Marshall said:

"I like him Bourne series, and I think it's an opportunity for different filmmakers to come now. So I hope we can find a new story for Bourne and a new filmmaker. We are watching."

I'm in the field that always votes for more original stories about sequels and remakes. But I guess if there are any new stories we haven't heard about Jason Bourne yet, then they should. He's an interesting character, and the movies that came before were a lot of fun to watch.

Would you like to see a new Bourne movie or two? Who would you like to see directly and star in the movie?