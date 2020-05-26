Frank Marshall talks about the status of the James Mangold sequel

Indiana Jones 5: Frank Marshall reveals the status of the sequel directed by James Mangold

Last February, Harrison Ford confirmed that production in the next Indiana Jones 5 would start in a few months. However, plans changed quickly when it was suddenly announced that a long time ago Indiana Jones director Steven Spielberg had abandoned the project as a director with James Mangold (Logan) in negotiations to replace it. So many wonder if this major setback could delay the progress of Lucasfilm's fifth installment of development again.

Now producer Frank Marshall has finally opened up about the project by revealing the current status. Speaking to Collider, Marshall has confirmed that James Mangold will take over the management duties for Indiana Jones 5 and they've just started writing on the script that is now under Mangold's new creative direction.

“His love for the franchise. He is a wonderful filmmaker. I think he also has a relationship with Harrison. They were all the right pieces that came together, at the right time. " The producer said why Mangold was the best option for the project.

He also referred to when production will finally be able to start, especially given the current world situation right now. “The number one thing, obviously, is the safety of everyone: the cast, the team and all of us. So, we are looking at the guidelines that are coming slowly, from health experts and studies and different parts of the business, and we are just trying to incorporate everything, so that we can move forward and be safe. It's obviously going to slow things down, so we're trying to adjust. You won't see many big crowd scenes, for example, for a while. There will be no more craft services, so maybe that's good for people, to keep fit. It is a moving target at the moment. There are many people working on the solutions, to be able to work and be safe.

In February it was announced that Steven Spielberg, who directed all of the above Indiana Jones films, he had left the project as a director but will continue to be a producer, which is when negotiations began with James Mangold to take over.

Indiana Jones 5 It has been in development since 2016 with Spielberg and Ford returning in their respective roles and a theatrical original release date set for July 19, 2019, but it was constantly delayed after multiple rewrites came from Jonathan Kasdan, son of In search of the lost ark writer Lawrence after original writer David Koepp left the project.

Before Spielberg gave up his directing duties, the film was slated to begin production in 2020. However, due to Spielberg's departure and the current global pandemic, production has been delayed to a much later date. The highly anticipated sequel will now launch on July 29, 2022.

The famous archaeologist and explorer Indiana Jones was introduced in 1981 In search of the lost ark – one of AFI's Top 100 American Movies of All Time – and later thrilled audiences in 1984 Indiana Jones and the Temple of DoomFrom 1989 Indiana Jones and the Last Crusadeand from 2008 Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. All four films have grossed nearly $ 2 billion at the worldwide box office.