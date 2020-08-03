Frank Ocean's teenage brother Ryan Breaux reportedly killed in fire accident

Frank Ocean's brother, 18, and a second young man died Sunday when a car they were traveling crashed into a tree and caught fire in southern California, according to a local report.

Grammy-winning singer Ryan Breaux's younger brother and teenager's former classmate Ezekiel "Zeek" Bishop, 20, were riding in a Tesla that veered off Westlake Boulevard in Thousand Oaks around 1:40 a.m. The Acorn reported.

Ventura County Sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene to discover that the car was completely engulfed in flames, the department said.

The two occupants were declared dead at the scene. It was not immediately clear who was behind the wheel or what caused the fiery crash.

The victims, both members of the 2019 Oaks Christian High School Class, had been driving south near Skelton Canyon when their car drove off the road and crashed into a tree in the center of the median.

Speed ​​could have been a factor, authorities said.

"The speed limit is north of 45 mph," Rep. Wendell Campbell told KTLA. "It's a big stretch of highway, so sometimes people increase speed."

The sheriff's department said it was waiting for the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office to notify family members before officially revealing the identity of the occupants.

Still, the fans flooded Social media on Sunday night to express their condolences to the singer and friends of "Ivy" posted moving tributes to Breaux.

A representative for Ocean, 32, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.