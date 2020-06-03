Frank Rizzo, Robert E. Lee and other controversial statues removed amid protests by George Floyd

Here is a look at some of the monuments that were removed in the past week.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

After 22 years on the steps of the Philadelphia Municipal Services Building, a statue of former mayor and city police commissioner Frank Rizzo was removed from his post at Center City City Hall early Wednesday morning, according to an affiliate. from CNN WPVI

On Saturday, protesters appeared to tie ropes to the statue and started a fire at the base of the statue.

Rizzo served as the mayor of Philadelphia from 1972 to 1980. During his tenure, Rizzo was lauded by supporters as tough on crime but accused by critics of discriminating against minorities, according to WPVI.

"The statue is a deplorable monument to racism, bigotry and police brutality for members of the black community, the LGBTQ community and many others," Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said in an online statement. "The treatment of these communities under the leadership of Mr. Rizzo was one of the worst periods in the history of Philadelphia."

The statue was scheduled to be removed next year, according to WPVI. But on Tuesday, the mayor signed an order for the city's managing director to immediately remove the statue, according to a online declaration.

Now that the statue has been removed, the Department of Public Property will place it in secure storage until a plan is developed to donate, relocate, or otherwise dispose of it, according to the statement.

Birmingham Alabama

But Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin arrived on the scene and told protesters he would "finish the job" for them.

The city's mayor pleaded with the protesters to disperse before the police came to arrest them, adding that he understood their anger.

The park houses monuments dedicated to veterans and a statue of Confederate Sailor Charles Linn

Woodfin did not specify when exactly the monument would collapse.

"To avoid further civil unrest in our city, I think it is very important that we remove this statue that is in Linn Park," he said at a press conference on Monday.

Montgomery Alabama

About 90 miles south of Birmingham, protesters tore down a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monday in front of Lee High School in Montgomery, according to a CNN affiliate. WSFA

The Montgomery Police Department told WSFA that four people have been charged with first degree criminal damage, a serious crime.

The 112-year-old statue was housed at two other locations in Montgomery before the grounds of Lee High School, according to the school website

It was removed from school property and transported to storage, according to the WSFA.

Nashville, Tennessee

A controversial statue of Edward Carnack, a former US senator and newspaper owner known for attacking civil rights defenders like Ida B. Wells, was moved to the city capital on Monday, according to the CNN affiliate. WKRN

The removal came after protesters tore down the monument on Sunday.

Alexandria, Virginia

The monument was erected in 1889 to honor the Confederate soldiers of Virginia City.

Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson tweeted photos of the statue's removal.

"Alexandria, like all major cities, is constantly changing and evolving," he wrote.

A city spokesperson told CNN in a statement that "the owner of the statue (United Daughters of the Confederacy) notified the city yesterday that the statue would be removed this morning."