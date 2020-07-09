Frank Scaturro: The Supreme Court ruling in the Little Sisters case is a victory for religious freedom

The Supreme Court reinforced its position as a defender of religious freedom with two decisions on Wednesday claiming that ideal. One of them, Little Sisters of the Poor Saints Peter and Paul Home v. Pennsylvania features a particularly poignant story that fortunately has a happy ending.

For seven years, the Little Sisters of the Poor, an order of Roman Catholic nuns who run homes for the poor elderly around the world, have found themselves fighting in court against government efforts to compel them to fulfill ObamaCare's contraceptive mandate.

That's the regulation enacted by President Barack Obama's administration that requires employers to offer health insurance packages that include contraceptives. This requirement violates the Little Sisters' faith.

THE LEGAL PROOF OF THE LITTLE SISTERS CANNOT BE GIVEN, THE JUSTICES OF THE SUPREME COURT INDICATE

The rule came with an exemption for churches and related entities, but it was so narrowly defined that it did not protect the Little Sisters and any other party with religious or moral objections to comply. The rule also imposed crippling fines for noncompliance.

That left the Little Sisters with no choice but to go to court to make sure they can continue to serve those in need without violating their beliefs.

The Obama administration fought the Little Sisters until the Supreme Court in 2016, when the judges asked the parties to seek a compromise. But the Obama administration insisted on continuing to implicate the nuns in an objectionable practice by attaching it to their health insurance plans.

Things changed when the President Trump administration arrived and adopted a rule that expanded the protection of conscience to cover the Little Sisters and other previously unprotected entities with sincere religious or moral objections to provide contraceptive coverage.

If you think that ended the Little Sisters' terrible experience at court, think again. The Democratic leadership of two states, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, went to court and obtained a nationwide court order against executing the adaptation.

This case marks the latest in a long list of victories for freedom and religious expression in the Supreme Court.

In short, the Obama administration tried to force a group of nuns to cover contraception, and two Democratic states brought the case to the Supreme Court after the new Trump administration offered relief that should have been unnecessary in the first place.

After all, the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which the Supreme Court previously called a kind of "super statute," prevents the federal government from substantially burdening the exercise of religion unless the burden is the least restrictive means of promote a compelling government interest.

The long battle waged against the Little Sisters has been a parody, in part because it was free.

There is not a single woman identified in the litigation who has not been successful in obtaining contraceptives. For those who do not have a choice through a family member's plan, the federal government has improved their contraceptive coverage. Other options at the state and local level also provide contraceptives for free or subsidized.

Fortunately, the Supreme Court decision confirmed the protection of conscience. This is a victory for freedom of religion and conscience, for the Little Sisters and for everyone.

Now religious employers will be able to carry out their missions without having to fear that following their sincere beliefs will carry potentially devastating financial penalties. Furthermore, since faith-based entities are the world's greatest source of charity, this victory ultimately extends to the poor and the suffering they also serve.

This case marks the latest in a long list of victories for freedom and religious expression in the Supreme Court. These decisions include the Hosanna-Tabor Evangelical Lutheran Church and the School v. EEOC (2012), a precedent that the Supreme Court extended in another victory on Wednesday.

Victories also include Burwell v. Decisions. Hobby Lobby Stores (2014), Trinity Lutheran Church of Columbia v. Comer (2017), American Legion v. American Humanist Assn. (2019), and Espinoza v. Montana Dept. Income (2020).

The last four judges appointed by Republican presidents have consistently voted for religious freedom. Like the other Republican-appointed Supreme Court judge, Clarence Thomas. In his opinion, he noted for the court in Little Sisters of the Poor: "For more than 150 years, the Little Sisters have been dedicated to faithful service and sacrifice, motivated by a religious call to give everything for the sake of their brother." .

Now hopefully the Little Sisters can follow their call in peace.