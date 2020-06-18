Frank Sinatra's classic became the standard at Yankee Stadium 40 years ago

George Steinbrenner made his fortune in shipbuilding and made a name for himself in baseball. But deep in his heart, what Steinbrenner always longed to be was a showman, a Broadway businessman, a little P.T. Barnum, a little George M. Cohan. The Yankees were his life, "Yankee Doodle Dandy" his muse.

"From the first day I owned the team, I wanted the stadium experience to be fun from start to finish," says Marty Appel, who spent some time as a Yankees public relations agent early in Steinbrenner's tenure and now He is one of the Yankees' encyclopedic authorities. history. "One of his partners was James Nederlander (producer of" La Cage Aux Folles, "among many others). He loved everything about New York City, but he may have loved Broadway more."

So it was that Steinbrenner left his press office at Yankee Stadium for the main stadium one afternoon in the late spring of 1980. Steinbrenner was also fond of the best night spots in town, including "Le Club," a nightclub in Fashion in those days located on East 55th Street, steps from FDR Drive.

Steinbrenner had wanted to expand the stadium's musical selections from standard organ styles between Eddie Layton's entries to some more contemporary numbers. A disc jockey at Le Club made some suggestions, none of which moved the needle in his imagination.

The DJ then sent in a tape of a song he had been playing regularly from one of Steinbrenner's all-time favorites, Frank Sinatra. Earlier that year, Sinatra had released "Trilogy", a three-disc set that sold well; The lead single rose slowly and steadily on the charts to a peak of 32 on the Billboard Magazine Hot 100 on June 14, 1980.

Steinbrenner had heard a lot of "New York, New York" because it was impossible to have a radio that spring and not listen to it. He was also familiar with the original version of the John Kander / Fred Ebb composition sung by Liza Minnelli, from a failed film of the same name released three years earlier.

But I was about to hear it in a completely different way.

"CBS (who owned the Yankees from 1964 until Steinbrenner took over in January 1973) did not leave many memorable legacies," says Appel. “One they did was install a state-of-the-art public address system in 1967, using their best technicians to improve the sound. That was still in use in 1980 and it still gave you the creeps. "

Now a stadium electrician connected "New York, New York" to the sound system and hit play.

And it was exciting.

Through the list of amps, which spanned the empty stadium, the initial jingle of cymbals led to the explosion of five-note five-note, soon to be memorized universally, for generations of over-served customers, all that is necessary to instantly recognize the song: "bob -bop-BOP-ba-bop …"

And then, for the first time, Steinbrenner paid attention to the lyrics, and for a guy from Cleveland who dreamed his whole life of coming to New York, you can only imagine the impact of hearing Sinatra sing, "These little town blues." .. are melting … "

But that was not what sold it.

This sold it:

"King of the Hill … first of the pile … A-number-1 … first of the list …

"THOSE ARE WE!" Steinbrenner exclaimed. THOSE ARE THE YANQUES!

The DJ had also included the Liza version; The boss also liked it a lot, but …

"But he was a type of Sinatra," says Appel. "Because who isn't?"

Immediately, as when starting the next game, a date lost in history but somewhere very close to the current one in that first summer of 1980, the end of each game was received with the cymbals, with "bob-bop-BOP- ba-bop ", with" Start spreading the news … "

For a time, someone thought it was smart to save Sinatra's song to win and use Liza's version for losses, but Steinbrenner was too fanatic of Liza to allow that, and that Yankee tradition disappeared more quickly than Ruben Rivera.

Instead, 40 years later, an essential part of the rhythm of a Yankees game is leaving the ballpark for the President to walk in his hobo shoes, wanting to drift. It is no longer reserved just for wins. It just feels like that.