Fred Fleitz: on Mount Rushmore, Trump right to highlight danger leftist radicals pose to the United States

President Trump celebrated America's independence and our nation's 244th birthday on Friday night with a poignant speech on Mount Rushmore in South Dakota, drawing attention to the grave threats the United States faces here in his country. by radical violators.

Praising the four presidents whose 60-foot-tall heads are carved from a mountain in the Black Hills: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt, Trump attacked extremists who denounced such great Americans and tried to tear down their statues and Monuments

"The radical ideology that attacks our country advances under the banner of social justice. But in truth, it would demolish both justice and society, "said the president. "It would transform justice into an instrument of division and revenge and would transform our free society into a place of repression, domination and exclusion. They want to silence us, but we will not be silenced. "

TRUMP, IN FIERY MOUNT RUSHMORE ADDRESS, DESCRIBES THE INCREASE IN "LEFT FAR FASCISM", CALLS AMERICANS TO GET UP

This celebration at the monument known as the Sanctuary of Democracy could not have come at a better time.

Our democratic values ​​are being challenged by increasingly intolerant radicals. These leftists misrepresent our history and seek to impose socialism and censorship on those who disagree. As we have seen in the last two months, the radical left is prepared to do it through the mafia government and violence.

Despite the insistence of the left and the mainstream media that our nation is unjustly hopeless, the United States is a great, constantly improving experiment. The vast majority of Americans know this. The same is true of the rest of the world, making the United States by far the top destination for immigrants.

South African-born billionaire businessman Elon Musk expressed this in an interview this year about his phenomenal success: "America is the land of opportunity: there is no other country where it could have done this."

But the American experiment is fragile.

On the last day of the Constitutional Convention in 1787, Benjamin Franklin was asked: "What do we have, a republic or a monarchy?" He replied: "A republic, if you can keep it."

Although most Americans reject radical leftist attacks on our country and our history, the views of extremists will take hold unless we forcefully refute them.

This means not only rejecting the recent anarchy led by radical leftist groups like Black Lives Matters (BLM) and Antifa, but also actively speaking to defend our history of freedom. This must include keeping out of our schools the left-wing socialist narrative that hates America.

We live in a dangerous world with enemies who would like to end the American experiment and our status as the world's superpower.

Russia tried to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. It will try to do it again this year, along with other nations, especially China.

America's adversaries are encouraging BLM and Antifa to undermine our country. China is openly using BLM to attack the US government and discredit liberal democracies to deflect criticism of human rights violations in China.

The United States faces growing threats to international security, including the coronavirus pandemic.

Russia and China are expanding and improving their nuclear arsenals as the United States struggles to keep up.

North Korea has not finalized its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Iran continues to develop its missile program and is likely to have robust clandestine nuclear weapons.

The threat of radical Islamist terrorism continues and these terrorist groups are probably planning more powerful attacks.

China is and will continue to be the most serious security threat to the United States and the world. China's ruling communist party is not interested in peaceful coexistence or fair free trade.

Beijing is using diplomatic, military, economic, cyber, and espionage pressure and tools to supplant the United States as the global superpower and install an undemocratic world order led by China.

China has taken advantage of the diverted attention of the United States due to the coronavirus pandemic and violent protests to intensify its efforts to reclaim the South China Sea as part of its territory and crush what was left of Hong Kong's democracy.

Fortunately, we have a president who recognizes foreign threats and is taking steps to defend our security and freedom. President Trump has built and modernized our armed forces, greatly improving preparedness.

The 2018 Nuclear Posture Review is a strategy this administration has acted to modernize the US nuclear arsenal after years of neglect.

The Trump administration destroyed the state of ISIS in Syria and Iraq and used military attacks to punish Syria for using chemical weapons against its people.

President Trump ended President Barack Obama's appeasement of Iran by exiting the failed 2015 nuclear deal.

Trump has also called China for its trade practices of exploitation and theft of intellectual property, using tariffs to lobby for free and fair trade. The United States and China agreed to a "Phase One" trade deal in January that addressed some of these concerns. Trump officials plan to open talks on a broader "Phase Two" deal if Trump wins re-election.

The winner of the 2020 presidential election must continue and build on these policies.

As we celebrate the birth of our nation this weekend, we honor an exceptional nation that is a global beacon of freedom, liberty, and opportunity. But the success of the American experiment will not continue unless we aggressively defend our democratic ideals, the history of freedom, and our national security.

