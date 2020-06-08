Fredericksburg Removes 800 Pound Slave Auction Block

The 800-pound slave auction block was pulled from a corner of the center on Friday morning after nearly two years of deliberation between the City Council, months of legal action threatening to keep the stone in place, and weeks of postponement due to state coronavirus restrictions.

"The institution of slavery was central to the community before the Civil War," said John Hennessy, chief historian of Fredericksburg and the Spotsylvania National Military Park. "The trauma involved in that passed down from generation to generation. The blockage became an embodiment of past and present pain in this community."

Other equally controversial sites that have been debated across the country are being phased out amid protests following the recent deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has announced plans to remove a statue honoring Confederate General Robert R. Lee from Richmond's historic Monument Avenue. In Birmingham, Alabama, a statue of Confederate Sailor Charles Linn was demolished by protesters and city officials will remove it.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said a monument dedicated to Confederate soldiers who died in a Union prison camp in the city will be removed from a local park.

In Fredericksburg, the slave auction block became a site for protests, and was recently labeled with red, green, and white spray paint.

"I think he really came home when hundreds of people on the block said, 'Move over,'" said Council Member Chuck Frye Jr.

Frye, who grew up in Fredericksburg, has childhood memories of people teasing or spitting on the stone as they passed. He also remembers stories of tourists taking photos with the slave block.

"I think the racists loved it, the historians understood it and the blacks were intimidated," said Frye.

Frye, the only African-American on the City Council, proposed removing the Fredericksburg slave auction block in 2017, shortly after the deadly "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, just an hour and a half drive to West.

After consulting with community members, the entire City Hall, except for Frye, voted to keep the auction block in place while adding historical context to the site.

"It felt terrible," said Frye. "At the time, I felt like I was on an island."

But the votes against elimination only increased Frye's passions.

"I kept going," said Frye. "I'm not going to waste a cushion on my council seat."

After the vote, the City Council hired a nonprofit organization, the International Coalition Sites of Conscience (ICSC), which works to tell stories of historical sites that represent pain in the community or human rights violations. The nonprofit helped the city strike up conversations with the community, which, according to Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw, helped Fredericksburg to be "more honest about our history."

"The auction theme was the theme, but what you really ended up talking about was historical events of injustice and racial prejudice," he said.

After the ICSC gave the city a report of its findings, which did not include specific guidance on the course of action for the slave auction block, Frye once again put forward his proposal to remove the stone. The City Council voted 6-1 to approve its removal in November.

But a few months after the vote, two local companies filed a request to keep the auction block in place, Free Lance-Star reported. A judge ruled in favor of the city, but one of the businesses, E.D. Cole Building asked the Virginia Supreme Court to block extraction of the stone while appealing the judge's decision, the newspaper reported.

The legal hurdles were not removed until April 1, according to the city, weeks after Virginia's state of emergency due to Covid-19. The auction blockage was removed when the state entered "Phase Two" of its guidelines to ease public health restrictions.

Lee R. Lewis Jr., a 71-year-old retiree from a career in finance, grew up in Fredericksburg during segregation. He said he no longer experiences the overt racism he did as a child, but that he is happy to see the auction block disappear.

"It reminds us of a time when we were mistreated, we were property, we were not considered human beings, we were not the same," he said. "Bring those memories back."

The Fredericksburg Monuments Advisory Commission is developing a plan to commemorate the site in historical context. The slave auction block is on loan to the Fredericksburg Area Museum for the next 20 years.

Sara Poore, president and CEO, said the museum aims to work with the community to tell the most accurate interpretation of the slave auction block. She was in favor of removing the slave auction block, saying the site has been "a source of pain and suffering for so long."

"We need to pave the way for changes, and we cannot make changes if the slave auction block is sitting in the corner," he said.

One topic he will focus on is what to do with the graffiti painted on the stone during the protests.

"My recommendation has been very strong not to clean it up because the graffiti itself tells a story," he said. "By cleaning it, you erase the story."