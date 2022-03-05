If you’re looking for a hilarious and engaging film to watch this weekend, look no further than Free Guy. This new release tells the story of a man who realizes he’s been living his life as an NPC in a video game. He soon discovers that he has the power to change the course of the game – and his own life – by becoming the hero. Free Guy is an entertaining and thought-provoking ride that will keep you entertained from beginning to end.

After becoming the most commercially successful original film during the epidemic, The Free Guy sparked immediate sequel talk from fans and producers alike. 20th Century Studios President has now provided an update on the sequel’s status.

What did Century Studios President reveal about the film sequel?

During the interview, Asbell was asked about the status of the Free Guy sequel to which he reacted “ We’re expecting a script that’s days away. It’s an amazing story.” It would appear that Asbell has seen parts of the script before and is waiting on the final draft to be delivered in.

He was also questioned about what theatrical features the studio had in mind for the next approaching years. “ We’ve more Avatar pictures coming, we’ve more Free Guy pictures coming. We’re going to be enough busy.” Asbell said. “ Free Guy pictures” is the intriguing part there, the world of the film does lend itself to expanding beyond Ryan Reynolds’s character Guy, but this could also just mean additional sequels.

Reynolds and Shawn Levy also spoke about the sequel film

In an interview with Collider, Reynolds and Shawn Levy stated, “ We loved Free Guy. We were thrilled that Free Guy was as triumphant as it was, and especially as an original movie at a time where many get made and even fewer are successes. So that was gratifying. And if we can crack that sequel, that is something that might be very fun to make together.” It would feel they cracked the sequel and wrote something that everyone was happy with.

Who is in the cast and crew of the Free Guy film?

The movie has been directed by Shawn Levy and screenplay by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn. The movie has been produced by Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, Sarah Schechter, Greg Berlanti, and Adam Kolbrenner. The movie stars Ryan Reynolds as Guy, Jodie Comer as Millie, Joe Keery as Keys, Lil Rel Howery as Buddy, and Utkarsh Ambudkar as Mouser.

What did the cast say about the Free Guy film?

Ryan Reynolds said, “The idea for Free Guy came to me in a dream. I was driving my car and it turned into a video game. And then I realized, ‘Oh, wait a second. I’m the NPC.'”

Jodie Comer said, “I loved playing Millie. She’s such an interesting character. She’s so smart and resourceful and she has so much heart.”

Joe Keery said, “This movie was so much fun to make. It was like living in a video game.”

Lil Rel Howery said, ” Free Guy is one of the funniest movies I’ve ever been a part of. It’s just pure joy.”

Utkarsh Ambudkar, “I had an amazing time playing the villain in Free Guy. He’s really over-the-top and fun.”

The cast of Free Guy had nothing but good things to say about the film. Ryan Reynolds described it as “a dream come true,” while Jodie Comer called her role as Millie “interesting” and “fun.” Joe Keery said that making the movie was just like living in a video game, which sounds amazing. Lil Rel Howery deemed Free Guy one of the funniest movies he’s ever been a part of, while Utkarsh Ambudkar called his role as the villain “over-the-top and fun.” If these quotes are any indication, Free Guy is sure to be an enjoyable film for audiences of all ages.

Don’t just have a good day, have a GREAT day. #FreeGuy comes to theaters July 2020. pic.twitter.com/SoFJKfUwYW — Free Guy (@FreeGuyMovie) December 7, 2019

What is Free Guy film about?

The premise of Free Guy is that Reynolds’ character, a bank teller named Shawn, realizes he’s actually a program in a video game designed to keep the world running. He starts to question his existence and becomes obsessed with finding out who created him and why. Along the way, he meets up with Millie (Jodie Comer), another NPC who has started to become self-aware. The two team up to try and escape their digital prison and find out the truth about their lives.

Audiences are sure to love Free Guy for its hilarious script and engaging story. It’s great for anyone who loves video games, science fiction, or comedies – in other words, everyone! Free Guy is a must-see film for anyone looking for a good time at the movies. Free Guy hits theatres on July Free Guy. Check out the trailer below!

