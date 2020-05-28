Free PlayStation Plus games in June are Star Wars Battlefront II and CoD WWII

Sony announces that June's free PlayStation Plus games will be Star Wars Battlefront II and Call of Duty WWII, which is more exciting than May's.

Sony has confirmed that June PlayStation Plus free titles are Star Wars: Battlefront II and Call of Duty: WWII. After last month's slightly disappointing free game selections, it looks like June will be hugely popular with PlayStation 4 owners who don't own these titles yet.

Sony and Microsoft have been competing heavily in recent years with their own free monthly games and subscription services. Microsoft's Xbox Games Pass and Games With Gold tend to offer bigger games every month to their players, like this month, when free games were Red Dead Redemption 2, Halo 2 and Final Fantasy 9. This greatly overshadowed Sony's May election Cities: horizons and Farming Simulator 19. The fact that Microsoft tends to choose bigger and more popular games could explain why Xbox Games Pass is more popular than PlayStation Now.

Depending on what Microsoft chooses, Sony you may have won this month with your picks of Call of Duty: WWII and Star Wars Battlefront II. Both titles are still quite popular and were considered two of the best shooters of 2017 when they were released. Call of Duty: WWII Technically it's already offered for free right now and players will be able to download it until July 6. Battlefront ii It won't be offered until June 2 on PlayStation Plus, but it will also be available until July.

Call of Duty WWII He was praised for his return to the simplest era of shooters focused on World War II, as many felt that the Call of Duty The franchise had been bogged down by its focus on futuristic weaponry and configurations. Some felt that the story was generic, but in the end the answer was positive. Battlefield 2 On the other hand, he was initially rejected by many fans for the use of predatory loot boxes and a broken progression system. After years of work, although not only improved, but, in the opinion of many players, Battlefront 2 it became a great video game.

This month will probably become a very big one for PlayStation Plus. Many players will be able to jump to these titles for the first time in a while or for the first time. This is even better for those who are still playing, because there will be a massive influx of new players to play against. Players should be ready to put their boots on the ground in June with both Star Wars Battlefront 2 and Call of Duty: WWII.

