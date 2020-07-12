French bus driver dies after brutal attack by passengers who refused to wear face masks

A French bus driver died after being savagely beaten by passengers who refused to wear face masks.

Prime Minister Jean Castex confirmed Philippe Monguillot's death on Friday.

Monguillot was hospitalized and declared brain dead after the July 5 attack at a bus stop in Bayonne, in southwestern France.

Her 18-year-old daughter, Marie Monguillot, told the France-Presse agency that the doctors and family decided it was time to "let him go" and take away his life support.

Bus driver in France brutally attacked after denying passengers who were not wearing masks: reports

Monguillot was pulled from his 810 bus and violently beaten and kicked in the head after he asked four passengers to wear face masks, the Bayonne prosecutor said. Masks are required on French public transport due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Four people are detained, authorities said.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin traveled to meet Monguillot's widow after news of her death.

"This bus driver was just doing his job," said Darmanin. "He left his house in the morning and did not return, leaving a widow and three orphaned girls. It is an absolutely hateful act."

The widow, Veronique Monguillot, said she told Darmanin that the family was "destroyed" by the brutal attack and called for "exemplary punishment" of those convicted of the murder.

"We must hit the fist on the table, so this will never happen again," he said. “It is barbaric, it is not normal. We must stop this massacre. "

France has more than 208,000 confirmed coronavirus infections and more than 30,000 virus-related deaths, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.

Associated Press contributed to this report.