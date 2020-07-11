French bus driver Philippe Monguillot dies after attack by mask rules

Philippe Monguillot, 59, was brain-dead after the attack in the city of Bayonne, in the southwestern United States, on July 5. His family decided to change his life support on Friday, the Agence France-Presse news agency reported.
"We decided to let him go. The doctors were in favor and so were we," the victim's 18-year-old daughter, Marie Monguillot, told AFP.
Four men were arrested and charged after the assault.
The attack occurred on Sunday around 7:15 p.m. on the 810 bus traveling to Biarritz after the bus driver reviewed one of the men's ticket and asked all four to wear face masks, which are mandatory on French public transportation, according to the prosecution.
On Wednesday, Monguillot's family organized a march in his honor, with all attendees dressed in white.
"The Republic recognizes him as an exemplary citizen and will not forget him. The perpetrators of this despicable crime will be punished by law," he wrote, describing the attack as "cowardly."
French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin also expressed his condolences to Monguillot's friends, family and colleagues.
"This heinous and cowardly act should not go unpunished. I am traveling to Bayonne tomorrow to make a security checkpoint in the city with state officials and meet with public transport drivers and unions," he wrote on Twitter.
The company that Monguillot worked for, Keoilis, has increased the security of its employees, by deploying guards on some of its bus services in the area.