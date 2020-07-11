French bus driver Philippe Monguillot dies after attack by mask rules

Philippe Monguillot, 59, was brain-dead after the attack in the city of Bayonne, in the southwestern United States, on July 5. His family decided to change his life support on Friday, the Agence France-Presse news agency reported.

"We decided to let him go. The doctors were in favor and so were we," the victim's 18-year-old daughter, Marie Monguillot, told AFP.

Four men were arrested and charged after the assault.

The attack occurred on Sunday around 7:15 p.m. on the 810 bus traveling to Biarritz after the bus driver reviewed one of the men's ticket and asked all four to wear face masks, which are mandatory on French public transportation, according to the prosecution.