French culture minister says Notre Dame cathedral should be rebuilt as it was

Anyone hoping to see the fire-destroyed needle of Notre Dame rise from the ashes as a gleaming, ultra-modern version of their old self can be disappointing.
France's new culture minister, Roselyne Bachelot, joined one of the country's most controversial national debates by declaring that Notre Dame should be rebuilt to look "identical" to how it was before last year's fire.
Speaking on French radio Thursday morning, just days after taking office, Bachelot said there was a "broad consensus" that the cathedral's ceiling and spire should not undergo a contemporary redesign.
"A broad consensus is emerging in public opinion in favor of an identical reconstruction," he said in an interview on national radio station France Inter. "It is difficult to say that it will be 'exactly the same', but the spirit of the needle will remain."
Notre Dame Cathedral Tower. Credit: Andia / Universal Images Group Editorial / Andia / Universal Images Group via
She went on to say that it is ultimately "the President (Emmanuel Macron) who will decide."
An image shows Notre Dame Cathedral on April 16, 2019, after a fire that caused its spire to crash to the ground. Credit: BERTRAND GUAY / AFP / AFP via Getty Images
The question of whether the new roof and spire should be modeled on the old one, itself the result of a 19th century restoration, or transformed into something modern, has been the subject of heated debate since last April, when a fire broke out. through the 850-year-old church.
In November, President Macron's special representative for reconstruction, Jean-Louis Georgelin, clashed with France's chief architect of historical monuments, Philippe Villeneuve, who had called for an identical restoration. Georgelin, an army general, revealed that he had told Villeneuve to "shut your mouth so we can move forward wisely."
The architect Vincent Callebaut's firm presented a futuristic glass design. Credit: Vincent Callebaut Architectures
Meanwhile, designer Nicolas Abdelkader proposed turning the cathedral ceiling into a greenhouse with a needle filled with beehives.
Bachelot, a longtime MP and political commentator, previously served as sports minister and environment minister. Having strayed from politics, she was unexpectedly named for the culture report last week by the new prime minister, Jean Castex. The French media has reported that the 73-year-old man is a fervent opera fanatic.