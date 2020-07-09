French culture minister says Notre Dame cathedral should be rebuilt as it was

Written by Oscar Holland, CNN

Anyone hoping to see the fire-destroyed needle of Notre Dame rise from the ashes as a gleaming, ultra-modern version of their old self can be disappointing.

France's new culture minister, Roselyne Bachelot, joined one of the country's most controversial national debates by declaring that Notre Dame should be rebuilt to look "identical" to how it was before last year's fire.

Speaking on French radio Thursday morning, just days after taking office, Bachelot said there was a "broad consensus" that the cathedral's ceiling and spire should not undergo a contemporary redesign.

"A broad consensus is emerging in public opinion in favor of an identical reconstruction," he said in an interview on national radio station France Inter. "It is difficult to say that it will be 'exactly the same', but the spirit of the needle will remain."

Notre Dame Cathedral Tower. Credit: Andia / Universal Images Group Editorial / Andia / Universal Images Group via

She went on to say that it is ultimately "the President (Emmanuel Macron) who will decide."

Bachelot's comments point to a significant change in the position of an administration that once seemed willing to consider alternative designs. Last year, France's Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, who resigned last week for unrelated reasons, announced an international competition to reimagine the roof and spire of the damaged structure.

An image shows Notre Dame Cathedral on April 16, 2019, after a fire that caused its spire to crash to the ground. Credit: BERTRAND GUAY / AFP / AFP via Getty Images

A winning proposal was initially expected to be chosen during the first half of this year, although an announcement has yet to be made amid delays in restoration work caused by the blocking of the coronavirus.

The question of whether the new roof and spire should be modeled on the old one, itself the result of a 19th century restoration, or transformed into something modern, has been the subject of heated debate since last April, when a fire broke out. through the 850-year-old church.

In November, President Macron's special representative for reconstruction, Jean-Louis Georgelin, clashed with France's chief architect of historical monuments, Philippe Villeneuve, who had called for an identical restoration. Georgelin, an army general, revealed that he had told Villeneuve to "shut your mouth so we can move forward wisely."

Various architects and designers have gone public with ideas on how to rebuild the cathedral. In May 2019, the month after the fire, architect Vincent Callebaut's firm unveiled a futuristic glass design, complete with solar power and an urban farm for vulnerable and homeless Parisians.

The architect Vincent Callebaut's firm presented a futuristic glass design. Credit: Vincent Callebaut Architectures

Meanwhile, designer Nicolas Abdelkader proposed turning the cathedral ceiling into a greenhouse with a needle filled with beehives.

But many high-ranking figures have called for the traditional Gothic appearance of the building to be maintained. The French Senate and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo expressed hope that the restoration would simply reproduce the appearance of Notre Dame in the face of the fire, which French prosecutors said could have started with a cigarette or an electrical malfunction.

Bachelot, a longtime MP and political commentator, previously served as sports minister and environment minister. Having strayed from politics, she was unexpectedly named for the culture report last week by the new prime minister, Jean Castex. The French media has reported that the 73-year-old man is a fervent opera fanatic.