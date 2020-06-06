French forces kill North African al Qaeda commander

BAMAKO, Mali – French forces have killed Abdelmalek Droukdel, the leader of the al-Qaeda affiliate in North Africa, France's defense minister announced Friday in what would be a major victory for France after years of fighting against jihadists in the Sahel.

There was no immediate confirmation of his death by al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb, known as AQMI, which has caused millions of dollars to kidnap foreigners for ransom over the years and have made large swaths of West Africa to be too dangerous for aid groups to access.

French Defense Minister Florence Parly tweeted that Droukdel and several of his allies were killed in northern Mali on Wednesday by French forces and their partners. It was not immediately clear how the French confirmed his identity.

Droukdel's reported death comes after French President Emmanuel Macron and G5 Sahel group leaders – Mauritania, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Chad – launched a new plan in January to fight jihadists in the area. France deployed an additional 600 soldiers to its Barkhane force, bringing the number of troops there to 5,100.

In a March video posted by the extremist monitoring group SITE, Droukdel urged governments in the Sahel region to try to end the French military presence, calling the troops "occupation armies".

It was unclear how long Droukdel had been in Mali, the neighbor to southern Algeria. For years it was thought to be hidden in the Kabyle region, east of the Algerian capital, and many people had wondered why he was never captured by Algerian security forces, who had honed their anti-terror skills for decades.

He was widely seen as the symbolic leader of the North African branch of Al Qaeda, whose operational center for the attacks has moved to northern Mali over the past decade. That led to the French military invasion of the region in 2013 seeking to counter extremist Islamist designs in southern Mali and the capital Bamako.

Droukdel built his reputation as a feared extremist leader in Algeria, who in the early 1990s was convulsed by violence in what the nation now calls the "black decade." Droukdel's al-Qaeda affiliate claimed responsibility for numerous suicide bombings in Algeria, including the 2007 attack on a United Nations building in Algiers, wrecked by a vehicle full of explosives.

Droukdel, also known by the nom de guerre Abu Musab Abdul Wadud, transformed the Salafist Group of Call and Combat, known as GSPC, into Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb, spreading the movement across the Sahel region of Africa under the umbrella of global terror. net.

Most recently, he had been in command of all al-Qaeda groups in North Africa and the Sahel, including the JNIM, which claimed responsibility for the devastating attacks on the Malian army and the UN peacekeeping forces that they try to stabilize the volatile country.

Parly identified him as a member of al Qaeda's "management committee". Related anti-terror operations in the region also led to the arrest on May 19 of a leading figure in the Islamic State in the Great Sahara, Mohamed el Mrabat, he said.

She said the operations dealt a "severe blow" to terrorist groups in the region that have been operating for years despite the presence of thousands of French, UN and other African troops.

Associated Press writer Angela Charlton in Paris contributed to this report.