French man accused of sexually abusing hundreds of children commits suicide in Indonesian jail, police say

A French man accused of sexually abusing more than 300 children in Indonesia died of suspected suicide in his cell, local authorities said Monday.

Francois Camille Abello, 65, was found lying in his cell on Friday with a cable around his neck, Jakarta police spokesman Yusri Yunus said. Abello died Sunday after three days in hospital.

"His condition remained stable one day later, but then deteriorated (due) to brain damage due to lack of oxygen after the suicide attempt," Yunus said.

Abello was arrested last month in a hotel room in the capital Jakarta after nearby residents reported police to a foreigner suspected of exploiting children, according to investigators.

Police said they found him in the hotel room with two naked underage girls, the BBC reported.

Videos found on Abello's computer showed him engaging in illegal sex acts with 305 children ages 10 to 17, police said during a press conference Thursday. Abello appeared at the press conference in handcuffs but did not speak.

Jakarta Police Chief Nana Sudjana said that most of Abello's alleged victims were street children whom he attracted by offering them modeling jobs. Abello paid them between 250,000 and 1 million rupees ($ 17 and $ 70) for engaging in sexual acts and beating those who refused, Sudjana said.

He had faced a maximum penalty of chemical castration or death by firing squad under Indonesian child protection laws if convicted, Yunus said.

Guards at the detention center were questioned and the cell examined as part of the death investigation, the BBC reported, citing police.

Officials at the French embassy were not available for comment.

Associated Press contributed to this report.