French police throw handcuffs, & # 39; insulted & # 39; after being accused of brutality, racism

French police officers threw their handcuffs to the ground in a show of solidarity on Thursday after feeling "insulted" by claims that France tolerates racism and police brutality.

Officers protested across the country following a decision by Interior Minister Christophe Castaner to ban bottlenecks in an effort to combat police brutality. Castaner noted that many officers "have failed in their Republican duty" and have shown racism towards minorities in the same way that US police have shown black suspects, the BBC reported.

"We are angry at the announcements that are made, where we suspect that the police have everything and nothing, while in our country the police really reflect the image of their population," Xavier Leveau, of the police union, told the media. "People think that the police are racist, whereas in our country we have people from all ethnic groups and we all work well together."

Police protests took place in Paris, Lille, Rennes, Bordeaux, Toulouse and other cities. Officers could be seen lined up and throwing their handcuffs to the ground.

On Friday, French police challenged the ban on mass gatherings to march against police reform and what they claim is a lack of government support, including limits on arrest tactics such as strangulation.

Leveau defended the strangulation, saying "the headrest is very important during handcuffs" and was nothing like what was used to contain George Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police office nailed him knee in the neck for almost nine minutes.

"We are angry at the announcements being made, where we suspect that the police have everything and nothing, while in our country the police really reflect the image of their population," Leveau said. "People think that the police are racist, whereas in our country we have people from all ethnic groups, and we all work well together."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A French police watchdog said it received nearly 1,500 complaints against officers last year. Anti-racism marches have emerged in France after Floyd's death, but many have responded to the death of Adama Traore, a 24-year-old black Frenchman who died during a police operation in 2016.

The officers were not charged.