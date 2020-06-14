French President Macron refuses to "erase" history by removing statues from the colonial era

French President Emmanuel Macron declared on Sunday his full support for the fight against racism, but refused to allow his country to knock down statues of controversial figures from the colonial era.

Macron publicly acknowledged that someone's "address, name, skin color" could reduce their chances of succeeding in French society. He asked for guarantees that everyone could "find their place" in society, regardless of their origin.

Regarding calls to remove statues representing France's slave trade or colonial mistakes, however, Macron said, "the republic will not erase any trace or name from its history … it will not tear down any statue."

The calls echoed similar demands in other countries, such as the United States and the United Kingdom, to remove statues of slave traders or Confederate soldiers who fought to preserve slavery.

"We should see all of our history together," including relations with Africa, with the goal of "truth" rather than "denying who we are," Macron said.

Following the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody, protests against racism and police brutality spread across the world. Since then, the protests have focused more on national concerns regarding both issues, and France has somehow struggled to tackle it.

As a measure to show a commitment to reform, France passed a national ban on the use of strangleholds and promised to eradicate racism among the police. Many members of the police force responded angrily, claiming that such statements and actions painted officers across the country as white supremacists.

The officers then staged their own protests.

The French culture minister recently denounced the decision to cancel a Paris screening of the 1939 film "Gone with the Wind" as contrary to freedom of expression. He also criticized attempts to remove a piece of African art from a Paris museum dedicated to works from former colonies.

Sibeth Ndiaye, a close ally of Macron and a prominent black figure in current French politics, published an essay in Le Monde calling on France to rethink its color blindness policy, which was said to ignore race in an attempt to promote equality .

"We should not hesitate to name things, to say that a skin color is not neutral," he wrote. He called on the French to confront their history and find a "shared narrative" with the former colonies.

Associated Press contributed to this report.