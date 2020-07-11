French princess dead at 54 after motorcycle accident

French princess Hermine de Clermont-Tonnerre has died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. She was 54 years old.

The family died on July 3 after being in a coma for a month after the accident in France, his family confirmed.

"Hermine de Clermont-Tonnerre, born in 1966, just left us after a month of coma at the Kremlin Bicetre hospital after a tragic motorcycle accident. She died surrounded by her entire family," the family said in a statement via from the French publication Point De Vue

The princess, who was born in France, was the daughter of Duke Charles Henri de Clermont-Tonnerre and Anne Moranville. She was known as an avid motorcyclist as she had "a soft spot for Hells Angels and Harley-Davidson without caring about the eyes of others," the publication noted.

He began his career as a stylist at Dior before working at Point De Vue as a journalist in the 1990s, according to the outlet.

She was previously married to the French businessman Alastair Cuddeford and leaves two children, Allegra and Calixte.

A press release noted that he continually had the ability to light any room he was in.

"All her family and friends will spare Hermine the memory of a great lady with a big heart who always had time for others," the statement said through the French outlet. "It was enough that she entered a party to change the atmosphere and energize all the attendance. She will continue to be a reference for the end of the 20th century of an art of living."

The statement continued saying that the princess "transported you with a joy and kindness" that will not be forgotten.

He reportedly wrote seven novels and appeared on various television shows, including "Fear Factor" and "La Ferme Celebrites en Afrique".