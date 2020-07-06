French woman thrown from roller coaster dies when her husband tries to grab her

A woman fell to her death from a roller coaster in France when her husband desperately tried to catch her, according to reports.

The unidentified 32-year-old mother was celebrating her 2-year-old son's birthday on Saturday at Parc Saint-Paul in Oise, about 80 kilometers north of Paris when she was thrown off the Formula 1 roller coaster.

"She went over the [security] bar and her husband tried to catch her by the foot," a witness named Farida told the Courier Picard newspaper.

The witness said that she had been waiting with her own children to go up the walk when she heard screaming and saw the horrible incident.

Park officials said in a press release that a woman died at the scene on Saturday after falling while the ride was "running."

"The park area has been completely cut off for visitors," the statement said.

"All teams join the family to express their deep sadness after this event."

It was reportedly the woman's first visit to the park, and her mother and sister, as well as her husband and son, joined the excursion.

Another female witness told Le Parisien that her own daughter was on the trip and saw the young mother plummet as the roller coaster spun.

The girl is "extremely shocked," said the woman, only identified as Priscilla.

The mother said she ran to the walk after hearing a man scream.

"I walked over and saw a bloody woman at the foot of the roller coaster," he said. "It was horrible."

In 2009, a 35-year-old woman died of cardiac arrest after being thrown off the same trip.

The park was not held responsible for his death after a police-ordered investigation found that the accident was the result of "inappropriate behavior" by the victim, according to Le Parisien.

But Gilles Campion, who is still the director of Parc Saint-Paul, received a suspended four-month prison sentence and was ordered to pay several thousand euros in damages in 2007 for two other incidents.

In the first incident, four people were injured when a roller coaster swerved out of the way and crashed into a metal pole in August 2005.

A month earlier, 11 people were injured in similar circumstances.

Police said they are investigating Saturday's death at the park, which draws nearly 380,000 visitors a year.

Additional report by Tamar Lapin