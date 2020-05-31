FRIDAY 13th Makeup artist VFX Tom Savini creates Jason Voorhees Pandemic facial masks – Newsdio

Looking for a cool face mask that ensures people give you weird looks when you go out? Renowned Horror Special Effects Makeup Artist Tom Savini, who worked so hard on the original 1980 Friday the 13th and Friday the 13th: the final chapter, has created a Jason Voorhees style personal protective hockey mask. Savini created this with the help of Jason Baker, who was a visual effects artist in The dark knight rises.

The mask comes complete with a cloth backing to reduce the likelihood of viral transmission. The masks sell for $ 60. Here are the details:

Baker was responsible for the visual effects in The Dark Knight Rises. Horror fans can now put on the infamous hockey mask while protecting themselves and others from COVID-19. However, if you want your mask to be autographed by the father of horror, he will sign the Voorhees mask himself for an additional $ 40.

If you want to buy one, you will have to DM Baker on Twitter.