Frogwares Sherlock Holmes series returns next year with fresh origin story • newsdio

Renowned deduction-based Sherlock Holmes game series from developer Frogwares will return next year with an origin story titled Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One.

Chapter One is the first new Frogwares Sherlock Holmes game since The Devil & # 39; s Daughter from 2016 (the studio dealt with The Sinking City inspired by Lovecraft in the meantime), and tells the story of a 21-year-old Sherlock from cool face. Not explored in the books: a version of the character the developer calls "more raw talent than refined genius … reckless and impatient and a bit cheeky, but unknowingly already on the road to greatness."

Chapter One also sees Frogwares shaking things up even further by deliberately moving away from the overly foggy streets of Victorian London, shifting its origin story to the sunnier, Mediterranean-inspired Isle of Youth ", where class is divided and corruption is the foundation of this society. "

When Chapter One begins, Sherlock returns to the island to discover the truth behind his mother's death, accompanied by his then-best friend Jonathan, whose relationship will play a central role in the game, according to the developer.

"While we're getting more creative with Sherlock's backstory, fans of the series and character can be sure that we stay close to the source material to keep it cohesive," says Frogwares, "most people they have a firm view of who Sherlock is. Our story is not about changing that, but about exploring how he could have come to be like this, exploring ideas to how he acquired his fondness for the violin, his distinctive hat, and even his addiction to drugs. "

Chapter One, which Frogwares emphasizes is a complete game, introduces the developer's new Global Research System, which builds on The Sinking City's "Hands-Free" structure to give players "much more freedom to solve cases of in a way that seems genuine. " detective job. "There's also a combat system, which could annoy those who felt that The Devil's Daughter leaned too heavily on action, but Frogwares says it relies on Sherlock's observation skills rather than brute force. .

Hopefully the end result will more closely reflect the 2016 super-atmospheric Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments, which struck the right balance between the mysterious Pacy thread and the open exploration adventure, with a tremendously satisfying deductive approach.

Frogwares says Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One will launch sometime in 2021 on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and next-gen consoles.