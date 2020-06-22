From drag shows to town halls, coronavirus leads to alternative efforts to register young voters

"Can I get a woot woot?" The drag queen asked, leading the virtual audience to celebrate in the comment section.

While the coronavirus pandemic has emptied college campuses and paused at social gatherings, one thing remains the same: youth engagement on both sides of the aisle with voter registration and initiatives to get out of the vote. A group of digitally fit organizations are devising ways to register and mobilize new voters in front of Covid-19, including celebrity-filled "digital centers" and virtual city halls with known politicians, but face an uphill battle against voting processes. . They vary by state.

Youth groups across the country are recreating their in-person events online. NextGen America also held Earth Day rallies in "Animal Crossing: New Horizons," the video game that has become a staple for many people who stay home. March For Our Lives digital events have featured special guests like Representative Lucy McBath, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Ed Markey.

Meanwhile, Turning Point Action, the c4 sister organization of Turning Point USA, the largest and fastest-growing conservative youth movement, which includes Students for Trump, organized virtual city councils to bring together Trump's youth voter base – one with speakers. Guests Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle, another with Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn, Arizona Rep. Debbie Lesko, and author David Harris Jr., as well as Charlie Kirk and Ryan Fournier, President and Co-President respectively of Students for Trump.

TX Votes, a nonpartisan voter registration group based at the University of Texas at Austin, tells CNN that they registered 7,000 voters during the 2019-20 school year before the coronavirus pandemic. She plans to join Zoom classes and create course modules through Canvas, the online platform where many of her virtual classes are based, to educate students about the voter registration process during online classes this summer, before the July 14 execution in Texas. outside the elections.

And, even if learning is remote, conference-wide voting competitions, such as the Big 10 Voting Challenge and Ivy League Votes, which encourage schools to register the largest number of voters, plan to mobilize student participation to through his sports rivalries with pranks on Twitter.

The efforts came after Generation Z and Millennium voters were a driving force behind record high voter turnout in the 2018 midterm elections, with young people running at 31%, the highest recorded in a quarter of a year. century, according to estimates from the Information and Research Center on civic learning and commitment. The group also estimates that this past Super Tuesday, youth participation remained high compared to past election cycles. The youth vote could rise again this November.

"Young people have the potential to be the most powerful voting bloc of any age demographic, and in these quarantine times, young people are the most tech and digital savvy," said Katie Eder, founder and CEO of Future. Coalition, a network of youth activists dedicated to connecting youth leaders and organizations across the country. "If we work together and think about connecting resources and organizers across the country, we hope to have a lot of influence in the November elections."

Meet with voters where they are

The team behind Rock the Vote, which powers the online voter registration efforts of more than 1,100 voter organizations, feels responsible to lead a virtual voter registration drive. This initiative could mitigate the obstacles and confusion that first-time voters face as a result of Covid-19. The nonpartisan group created an election reminder program, which sends personalized updates on upcoming voting dates and deadlines along with resources and voting location information to anyone who registers using their registration tool. These days, that information is constantly changing.

"A lot of what we do is meet with voters where they are: online," Carolyn Dewitt, president and CEO of Rock the Vote, told CNN.

Like other Americans, students across the country are feeling the first-hand effects of the pandemic, something organizers believe could affect how and why they can vote in November.

"More and more young people have realized that if we want leaders to listen to us and advocate for us, it must be us who choose them. Covid-19 is making it even more apparent, and I think this is going to be bringing a whole wave new youth ready to get involved, "Eder of the Future Coalition told CNN.

This November, one in 10 eligible voters will be between the ages of 18 and 23, according to the Pew Research Center.

"So many young people are in a transitional place right now, kicked out of their dorms, some are home with the family. Many have lost jobs, are caring for the people they love, they are struggling," said Taryn Hallweaver, a student. . Sunrise Movement director, told CNN in a statement.

Hallweaver filed the vote-by-mail case in November.

"It was already too difficult to vote in this country before Covid-19 hit and now there is no excuse why we do not have a vote by mail for every citizen over the age of 18," Hallweaver said.

Interest shown in the digital record.

Without being physically on campus, voter registration groups lose the level of responsibility that comes with in-person registration.

"The problem even predates COVID, which is why many states lived in the dark ages around voter registration," Hallweaver told CNN. "Now the complexity of a mosaic of voting by mail policies is making things even more confusing."

But in the midst of Covid-19, voter registration groups pledge to help new voters and students navigate the inconsistent voter registration process. Since the pandemic, there has been a great deal of interest in online voter registration tools and sites like Rock the Vote, TurboVote, and Vote.org.

In the past few weeks, Rock the Vote has hosted a series of webinars for field organizers that focused on online efforts.

"The webinars combined 400 attendees and organizations," Dewitt told CNN.

Vote.org saw an "almost immediate increase" in absentee ballot requests and your site is starting to see traffic "52 times more than it was at the moment in 2018," Andrea Hailey, CEO of Vote, told CNN. org.

Although Vote.org does not have a specific way to track student engagement on its site, "the site leans toward a younger audience," said Hailey.

"Newly registered voters are entering the voting age, so they have not yet been touched. Switching to digital and thinking about the tools and platforms with which to reach youth will provide creative tactics to potentially mobilize more youth in move forward, "Eder told CNN.

Eder is brainstorming innovative techniques for voter registration disclosure on platforms like TikTok.

Hallweaver echoed the ease of digitization.

"We are a youth movement, so not being able to speak to students on campus or to our neighbors face-to-face is obviously a big blow, but the transition to organizing online only has been relatively easy," he told CNN.

Efforts have fallen not only on these organizations, but also on institutions. In recent years, there has been a strong push for schools and universities to register their students to vote. Students Learn Students Vote, a coalition of more than 400 nonpartisan partners who lead voter registration on more than 1,700 campuses, began their "Campus Takeover" push on National Voter Registration Day in 2014. That year 49 campuses participated. In 2019, 550 campuses participated in that same challenge.

Universities across the country are weaving voter registration into their new student orientation programs, according to groups like Students Learn Students Vote and Campus Vote Project. Even if college life stays online this fall, online-oriented institutions across the country will include voter registration as part of their virtual planning.

TurboVote signals "the excitement of our campus partners as they dedicate themselves to civic participation online," said Mike Ward, vice president of voter engagement at Democracy Works, which drives TurboVote.

While youth from all party lines agree that they lose contact in person at the voter registry, youth-led groups saw a smooth transition to digital organization and remained optimistic about the new opportunity presented by virtual organization.

Since the beginning of the 2020 election cycle, Turning Point Action's voter registration message has been to consistently register and appear before the President.

"Young voters should have the opportunity to participate in a voting experience that is as normal as possible to ensure that their voices are heard without hindrance," Tyler Bowyer, director of operations for Turning Point Action and Turning Point USA, told CNN. .

Turning Point Action expects students to return to campus in the fall, and if not, students will be able to vote "in person" if they are at home.

"Clearly it's less fun registering voters online, we're ready to get businesses back to normal. Our registration activities were always going to be a hybrid of online and in-person, so the crisis has forced us to adopt more online tactics aggressively, but there really is no prior benchmark to compare, "Bowyer told CNN in a statement. "It's a whole new GOTV world."